Marshall Mode II is the brand’s first true wireless earphones.





Everyone seems to be participating in wireless earphone games, and the latest in the audio battle is Marshall, a manufacturer of amplifiers and audio products. They introduced the first true wireless earphones called Mode II, promising a thunderous audio experience. In terms of design, it sticks to the black and gold used in what the Marshall product sees, like other earphones in the product line, such as Mode, Mode EQ, and Minor II Bluetooth earphones. The difference, of course, is that they were wired, even though they were really wireless.

Marshall Mode II comes in a charging case with a retro cover. This seems to fit the Marshall brand. A rubber-finished in-ear design that seems to be more durable than other wireless earphones on the market. It’s also IPX 4 water resistant, so you can use it to run in the rain or protect against sweat while exercising. It also features customizable eartips for a comfortable fit in your ears.

The earphones themselves have a 6mm dynamic driver and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. You can customize the EQ settings in the companion app to get the sound you want. Play from earphones for 5 hours and fully charge from battery case for another 4 hours. Overall, you can play for 25 hours from a fully charged case and earphones. I have a Bluetooth 5.1 connection. This is the usual touch control for controlling voice, answering calls, and accessing the voice assistant.

Of course, this is not Marshall’s first earphones / earphones. There are the wired earphones mentioned above, as well as on-ear headphones such as Monitor, Monitor Bluetooth, Major III, Major III Voice, Monitor IIANC. With these types of audio accessories appearing to be all the rage these days, we can probably expect more true wireless earphones from them.

Marshall Mode II is now available for $ 179. It’s a bit more affordable compared to Samsung and Apple, but it’s still on the more expensive side of the market.

