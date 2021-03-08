Is it a Google Chromecast killer?





Do you remember TiVo? All the cool (and probably rich) kids had it and made us jealous of the rest. With the TiVo DVR service, you can now record live TV content for later viewing. This was revolutionary in an era when on-demand video services like Netflix didn’t exist. Today, iconic brands are moving to media streaming with TiVo Stream 4K.

In an increasingly crowded space, does TiVo Stream 4K have what you need to be the center of your living room experience? Check out the TiVo Stream 4K Review.

What you need to know about TiVo Stream 4K

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TiVo Stream 4K is powered by Google’s Android TV platform and has the same retail price as Google’s Chromecast with Google TV. The big difference here is that Stream4K runs a combination of standard Android TV UI and its own custom interface, so you can’t get the new Google TV UI.

The TiVo Stream 4K dongle connects to your TV via HDMI to create a smart TV experience. You can also access a large number of apps through the Google Play store. This means it can be used to watch videos on YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more. It also supports live TV apps and music services. Do you always want to use the UI? With integrated Chromecast support, you can send content directly from other devices to your TV with a TiVo Stream 4K connection. You can also use the remote control’s microphone to ask questions and search for your favorite shows using the Google Assistant’s voice commands.

The design is simple. The TiVo Stream 4K is a small 77 x 53 x 16mm black box. At one end there is an HDMI connection, a micro USB port for charging, and a USB Type-C port for connecting other accessories and peripherals. As the name implies, it can be streamed in 4K and supports both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Audio.

How is it?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Let’s start with the setup. This is very easy. A step-by-step description is displayed on the screen. This includes remote control connections, Google account settings, and system notifications of display settings for improved suggestions. If you prefer to use the phone rather than the remote control, you can also use the phone for setup.

TiVo Stream 4K brings all the features of Android TV by adding unique features inspired by TiVo.

If you know how to use Android TV, you can relax with TiVo Stream 4K. The device has a simple UI that focuses on content rather than applications. On the left side of the home page there is a column that displays app information, but the rest of the screen is full of content previews. There are also some configuration and control options. It’s great to have such a minimalist design focused on content, but TiVo confused things a bit by adding its own special touch (more on this in the next section). I will explain).

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When it comes to navigating the UI, this is done using the included remote. This accessory is larger than the accessory included with Chromecast with Google TV, but much more functional. There are more buttons to get things done faster. These include number buttons, other media controls, live TV shortcuts, dedicated TiVo buttons, and more.

The TiVo remote body has an ergonomic design with a strategically shaped curve on the back. In addition to its large size, this allows you to hold your TiVo remote more comfortably than Google’s streaming devices. I don’t feel like I’m going to slip off my hand suddenly.

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re still a fan of live TV and don’t mind using Sling TV, TiVo Stream 4K has a big advantage over your competitors. TiVo has partnered with Sling to offer something similar to the TiVo DVR experience, where you can watch your favorite shows and movies later. DVR functionality is not required for all users, but some live TV content will not come online or will take some time to do so. In other words, the DVR may be the only (or at least the fastest) way to watch a particular live programming.

What’s not so good?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Compared to TiVo Stream 4K, Google’s design is undeniably gorgeous. Chromecast with Google TV has a very clean, rounded look. It’s definitely cleaner than the TiVo black box, but to be honest, don’t worry. The dongle is behind the TV, so once set, it’s invisible to anyone.

One of the things people always see and use is the remote control. It’s more functional, but the TiVo Stream 4K controller is probably uglier than Google’s. If you want something simple, TiVo Stream 4K isn’t for you.

Google TV interface TiVoStream interface

Android TV in stock isn’t as attractive as the new Google TV UI, but it’s still easy to use. However, the TiVo implementation is a bit strange.

TiVo has added its own UI on the side, rather than just offering a standard Android TV device. Think of the TiVo menu as the UI within the UI. Turning on TiVo Stream 4K will show you the Android TV experience, but you can also start the TiVo Stream experience. Everything exactly the same, such as a show or movie, is displayed in a different way.

While some of TiVo’s unique features are welcome, the dual UI interface can be a bit confusing.

This makes the experience verbose, but I think it’s nice to have options. Find out how TiVo can improve your experience. There are more categories and you can customize them further. Anyway, I can’t help but feel like Google and TiVo are fighting for your attention within a single device.

TiVo Stream 4K Review: Need to Buy?

Credit: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TiVo Stream 4K is a great smart TV device if you don’t mind some compromises. The design and simplicity aren’t as good as you’d see on a Chromecast with Google TV, and the dual-interface experience is annoying, but that’s all you can complain about here.

The quality of 4K video is excellent, and having the power of Android TV is definitely useful in terms of content availability. The remote control doesn’t look good, but it’s packed with useful options and features that save you the trouble of pressing a button while navigating. Needless to say, it’s more comfortable.

Unless you’re a big TiVo fan, most users will recommend Google’s streaming device. That is, unless you can find TiVo Stream 4K at a discounted price. Thankfully, you can. Both have an MSRP of $ 49.99, but TiVo Stream 4K is often found for less than $ 40. At that price, TiVo Stream 4K becomes even more attractive, especially as a secondary device in the guest room or study.

TiVo Stream 4K

TiVo Stream 4K is a great media streaming device that delivers all the power of Android TV, with some unique features inspired by TiVo.

