It’s important to get PSU banks to re-NUE technology

It’s a shame that state-owned lenders are banned from becoming shareholders of NUE (New Umbrella Enterprise), given that the government has stated its purpose to encourage technological innovation in the region. Given that most PSU banks are shareholders of NPCI, the government seems to be stagnant because it leads to conflicts of interest. This reasoning goes against logic. After all, given that UPI is an established platform, it is unreasonable to assume that the successful NPCI stakeholders will not continue to support its efforts. The purpose of allowing more payment platforms is to foster competition and thereby drive innovation. It is clearly unfair not only to banks but also to the country to deprive the largest lenders, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, of the opportunity to gain market share in the world’s largest and fastest growing digital retail payments market.

Depriving taxpayer-funded nationalized banks of the opportunity to join a second NUE is nationalized to maintain relevance not only to profits, but also to the rapidly changing financial system. There is a possibility of retreating the bank that was struck. It’s about learning gained by partnering with tech giants and private sector lenders. This type of learning opportunity should not be underestimated.

With the exception of State Bank of India, PSU Bank is already far behind its peers in the private sector in the digital arena. Today, front-line private banks believe that 40-50% of their business is digitized through their own platform and partnership with FinTech. Even SBI cannot afford to maintain complacency. Lenders today need to focus more on technology if they want to expand their customer base in much the same way FinTech does. Payment is the first step in getting customers. Cash may still be popular, but digital trading is growing exponentially. Digital payments have grown tenfold over the past five years to $ 450 billion and are expected to reach $ 1 trillion soon. Retail digital lending has grown by more than 40% compound interest over the last seven years.

With a population of 700 million smartphone users, from vegetable vendors to automobiles, everyone is embracing technology. Fintech has moved away from payments and sells a variety of financial products, investment trusts, insurance and more online, reaching 150 million consumers already. Some fintechs, such as Pine Labs and Bill Desk, are members of many consortia looking for licenses. Today, it is true that public sector banks make up about 65% of bank deposits, which are a key factor in the success of the financial system, but this share can decline as digitalization progresses. .. State banks must be part of the new retail payments network if their value is not further compromised. How important is the fact that foreign tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google and card players Visa and Mastercard are all competing, as are big companies like Ambanis, Tatas and Mittals. Is shown. It’s a shame that the same bank, which was forced to open millions of Yandan accounts that are jeopardizing profitability, is no longer allowed to bid on NUE licenses.

