Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 leak suggests an exciting upgrade





A few years ago, Qualcomm made a surprising move to introduce the Snapdragon 7 series, which is inserted between the high-end premium Snapdragon 8 series and the midrange Snapdragon 6 series chips. The strategy proved wise when the company introduced 5G capabilities to the series and offered more affordable options to midrange phone makers. The popularity of the Snapdragon 765 and 765G naturally guarantees a successor, and one such new chip, the Snapdragon 775, could offer just more.

Although not exactly the raw power and functionality of something like the Snapdragon 865, the Snapdragon 765 provided “just enough” to satisfy phone makers and users alike. Qualcomm will eventually introduce 5G support in the lower layers, but the Snapdragon 765, especially the 765G, is a good solution for phones that require more muscle, such as games.

In that sense, the next SM7350 platform, which is considered to be the Snapdragon 775 and 775G based on this leak via XDA, is arguably a significant upgrade. The CPU jumps to a more efficient 5nm FinFET process and unspecified Kryo 6 series core while adding support for LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset supports dual 5G configurations as well as millimeter-wave 5G.

The mobile processor is just for stirring numbers and data, and it also determines the types of cameras that can be used with smartphones. In this case, the Snapdragon 775 can support up to three 28MP cameras, or a combination of 64MP and 20MP sensors, even when running at the same time. It also supports 4K60 video recording.

The final product may actually be slightly different, as it was pointed out that the data presented by the leak was from a previous revision. Still, if the real Snapdragon 775 is close to this, it could give medium-range phones like the next Google Pixel 6 a sharper edge in terms of performance and functionality.

