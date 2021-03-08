Google co-founder’s airship using the largest hydrogen fuel cell ever





Google co-founder Sergey Brin plans to build a large disaster relief airship with record-breaking hydrogen fuel cells.

Billionaire’s secret airship company, LTA Research and Exploration, is planning a 1.5 megawatt hydrogen propulsion system for aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance in hard-to-reach locations. Airships are much slower than jet planes, but they can land almost anywhere and carry large payloads over long distances.

However, the first fuel cell is a 0.75 MW system, built by another company and converted to one of the existing prototype crafts.

The company is working on this ambitious project to revolutionize transportation. Such a system is powerful enough to cross the sea.

The largest hydrogen fuel cell currently in flight is the 0.25 MW system (250 kW) of Zero Avia’s zero-emission small passenger aircraft, an aircraft startup.

Over the next few years, LTA will be demonstrating the first battery-powered prototype airship (Pathfinder 1). Next is a prototype with a 0.75 MW hydrogen system. And finally, the 1.5MW system.

(Credit: LTA Research Patent US 2019/0112023 A1)

Pathfinder 1 is powered by 12 electric motors and can carry 14 people. It is about the same size as the Zeppelin NT, the only passenger plane currently in operation that offers sightseeing tours in Switzerland and Germany.

Hydrogen-fueled batteries are an attractive solution for electric aviation because they are lighter and potentially cheaper than lithium-ion batteries. This greatly expands the range.

Dr. Josef Kallo, a professor at the German Aerospace Center and working with a colleague to develop an unrelated 1.5 MW fuel cell for a 60-seater regional electric aircraft, said:

If you can travel a distance like 125 miles with a battery, you should be able to travel nearly 1,000 miles with hydrogen. And the airship is even more perfect for fuel cell efficiency.

In terms of functionality, there is no highlight in using hydrogen fuel cells. The challenge is to find someone who can afford not to look at the business case, as it doesn’t seem to work from an economic point of view. Maybe Sergeiblin can afford it.

However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as the fact that the system produces large amounts of excess water and heat. Fuel cells use oxygen and hydrogen to generate electricity, and in the process produce water. Second, there is the complexity of storing liquid hydrogen safely.

The ultimate goal of the LTA is to create a fleet of zero-emission aircraft for passenger travel and world freight. It says on its website:

Ultimately, we aim to create a zero-emission aircraft family that will significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of aviation when used to transport goods or move people.

Therefore, these airships can help fight climate change in addition to helping those in need. Recent studies have shown that emissions can be reduced by using aircraft instead of contaminated trucks and sea transport. It also reduces aid and product delivery costs.

Current options include the Airlander 10, which emits 75% less, and the Celera 500L, the world’s most fuel-efficient aircraft. Both are fossil fuel-based airships, so hydrogen is much better, but much less polluted than standard planes.

