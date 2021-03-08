Chongqing’s Western Science City sets new policies on talent, innovation, industry and finance





March 7, 2021, PRNewswire / -Western (Chongqing) Science City, China, has a number of new “Golden Phoenix” policies (talents, innovation, industry and finance) to drive growth. Measures) was announced. A press conference held on March 5th in the Chongqing High-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

A major impact on innovation at the national and state levels by rekindling growth drivers, improving the performance of high-tech industries, and actively pooling resources aimed at streamlining human government services. New policy resources, innovations and financial support aimed at developing the city into a science hub.

Among these measures, 10 related to human resources are the development of four major sectors, including information technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and high-tech services, where companies attract highly skilled workers to the city. Encouraged to make an effort to contribute to. This will create an environment that allows industry and talent to strengthen each other and make the city a magnet of globally competitive talent.

Ten innovation-related measures include increased spending on research and development, support for market entities, construction of scientific facilities, and technological outcomes to upgrade the innovation chain and create an environment that fosters new growth drivers. The focus is on facilitating application. The city has taken steps to overcome challenges such as building R & D facilities, fostering high-tech companies, making breakthroughs in key technologies, and facilitating their application.

Ten industry policies set up to support the development of industrial chains in the four priority sector areas encourage industries to grow in concert with each other. Science City wanted to build a highly competitive industrial cluster by coping with the slowdown in industrial growth and facilitating the upgrade of traditional industries and the growth of emerging industries.

Ten financial-related policies specify to revitalize the sector by supporting financial company registration and licensing, and helping financial companies grow and share risks, with a focus on financial innovation. it was done. Built on the integration of financial technology and industry, innovation, investment and policy support, these measures make greater efforts to support the growth of key sectors and technology companies, bringing more financial companies out of the city. The purpose is to operate and develop fins. -Technology cluster.

The Chongqing Hi-tech Development Zone promises to fully implement these policy measures and give businesses and individuals access to these policy support, making it one of the country’s leading science and innovation hubs in the Western Science City. It provides a solid foundation for accelerating the transition.

For more information, https: //xhpfmapi.zhongguowangshi.com/vh512/share/9809204? See channel = weixin.

Source Chongqing High-Tech Industrial Development Zone

