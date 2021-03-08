“DOOM Eternal” Ancient Gods Part 2 First look at the new DLC and reveal what to expect





“DOOM Eternal” has released the following DLC ​​expansion cover art “The Ancient Gods Part Two”. This will debut next week on March 15th with the first teaser trailer showing the title’s first gameplay action. The “DOOM” series has a large plan for the game and this next expansion, and people will have to wait for its release.

(Photo: DOOM via Twitter @DOOM)

Bethesda Softworks is bullying a lot of the latest extended DLC for “DOOM Eternal” in the game, but Part 2 also brings the goodness of action-packed titles. Initially, Leak revealed many of the plans for the next DLC, but Bethesda recently revealed that and confirmed the next expansion.

The game was recently released from the studio last year, but faces a lot of buzz with the next extended DLC. Bethesda has undergone significant changes over the past year, especially after it was acquired by Microsoft, and is speculated to have an exclusive deal with the Xbox in a future release, but was eventually scrapped.

“DOOM Eternal” leak and Bethesda confirmation

The leak initially leaked through Bethesda’s official website and “DOOM Eternal,” showing what to expect from DLC’s new game expansion. But instead of quietly removing it, the company followed up on a teaser tweet showing the first cover art.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part TwoTeaser Trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqg

— DOOM (@DOOM) March 7, 2021

(Warning: Spoilers) An extension of Part 2 of the ancient gods of “DOOM Eternal’s” shows Doom Slayer fighting new enemies with menacing armor and wielding swords against reeds using hammers. Blunt instruments haven’t appeared in the game yet, strongly suggesting that they will be featured in the DLC extension. In addition, game extensions include new monsters and locations to explore and defeat, adding new content and unprecedented additions to the game and series. “DOOM Eternal” may be young in the gaming industry, but it aims to further expand the world for fans and enthusiasts.

First-see screenshots of the game from Leak

A Twitter user named Okami Gaming (@ Okami13_) has collected screenshots leaked from Bethesda’s first leak and revealed new content that “DOOM Eternal” may bring. But unlike Bethesda’s initial look and tweet teaser, users leaked all the media.

Some screenshots. pic.twitter.com/mhl695WBUw

— Okami Gaming (@ Okami13_) March 7, 2021

Players will have to wait for the first teaser trailer in The Ancient Gods Part Two expansion pack until next Monday, but the first screenshots and photos reveal much of the game. “DOOM Eternal” will soon be expanded for the second time in the coming months, and players will have to wait for more DLC expansion.

