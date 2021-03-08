



Phoenix (KWWL)-A licensed private detective is Google, whose Masonic TV caster Jody Huisentruit was kidnapped and killed in 1995, now citing him as a victim murderer. He said he was considering a lawsuit against him.

Investigator Steve Ridge said Arizona-based John Vansis and his wife alleged that Vansis was responsible for the murder, as the first entry in a search engine, the prominent Google Knowledge Graph on the case. He states that he is investigating how he became part of.

Vansice has never been charged, prosecuted, or tried for a crime related to the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruits. “

Huisentruit was reported missing on June 27, 1995, after not reporting on his work as an anchor for KIMT’s morning show. Last June marked 25 years since her disappearance.

According to Ridge, Google Knowledge Graph links from the Mason City Grove Gazette as a source, but none of the newspaper archives seem to support bancithein in that way.

As it stands, Google has actually declared John Vansis guilty of murdering Jody Hoycentruitz without qualification. At first glance, Google will appear to have a large legal exposure. ”

Ridge says he sent an urgent message to Google about the situation.

According to Ridge, Vansis, suffering from a case of progressive dementia, legally gave his wife a power of attorney some time ago.

