Microsoft, LG Innotek join forces with 3D sensing cameras





LG Innotek, renowned for its high-performance cameras, develops and delivers 3D sensing components for Microsoft’s cloud computing service Azure.

LG Innotek said it will develop a time-of-flight (ToF) module for the Azure platform.

By the way, the ToF module is a 3D sensing component that measures the time it takes for light to bounce off a subject, calculates the distance, and recognizes the 3D effect, spatial information, and movement of an object.

Basically, it is an ultra-compact camera module for face recognition that can detect the 3D depth of the subject.

Mass production will start in the latter half of 2021.

As a record, LG Innotek has already partnered with Apple to supply Apple with ToF modules for AR projects.

ToF sensor can turn the captured photo into a 3D image

The ToF module supports advanced features such as biometrics, motion sensing, artificial reality and virtual reality.

Although 3D cameras are intended for computer vision analysis, their design and manufacture require special skills in lighting, powerful sensor-level understanding, and optical design capabilities.

The ToF sensor converts the captured photo into a 3D image and can measure at a speed of 20 frames per second, allowing you to track the movement of an object in 3D.

“In collaboration with Microsoft, LG Innotek will help ecosystem partners design new designs and expand the application area of ​​3D sensing modules,” said Eun Jong-yun, head of optical solutions product planning at LG Innotek. It will be possible to expand beyond smartphones. ” statement.

3D cameras supported by Azure have multiple uses

Microsoft supports the Azure ecosystem for the development of Azure-connected ToF modules and related services. We are looking for a partner who can combine the Azure platform with a 3D camera to enhance our services.

Microsoft has been working in 3D sensing for over 20 years, from pixels to chips, modules to cameras, algorithms to software. This Microsoft 3D sensing know-how was used to build Microsoft Hololens and Azure Kinect Devkit.

Daniel Bar, Head of Business Incubation at Microsoft’s Silicon & Sensors Group, said: This is an important step for computer vision developers to provide easy access for creating 3D vision applications. “

3D cameras supported by Azure can be used to measure movement and check movement during exercise. In the retail area, it helps manage inventory and prevent theft. In the factory, these cloud-connected cameras can monitor and analyze the production line to prevent accidents.

