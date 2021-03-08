



Chrome has great features to store your browsing history, cache and cookies to optimize your surfing performance and ease of use. That said, if privacy is important or if you want to drive a tight ship, it’s a good idea to erase your old browser data on a regular basis.

Web content is cached and can be loaded quickly, giving you quick access to previously visited sites. Websites store cookies on your computer that contain information such as site settings and login status. Unless you are using private browsing mode, all sites you visit are stored in your browser history.

Chrome can automatically clear cookies each time you close your browser, but you must manually clear your history and cache. Fortunately, the process is simple, but if you haven’t done so before, follow the steps below.

You may need to start over, especially if you are having problems with your browser.

How to clear Google Chrome cache, cookies and browsing history

To delete your browsing history, cache and cookies using Chrome settings, go to the Chrome menu[設定]Choose.

On the left[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click.Then on the right[閲覧履歴データを消去する]Click.

[閲覧履歴データのクリア]A dialog is displayed.

There are several other ways to access this dialog.

Chrome menu[その他のツール]>[閲覧データの消去]Go to. Type chrome: // settings / clearBrowserData in the address bar and press Enter. Use keyboard shortcuts: Ctrl + Shift + Del (Windows) or Shift + Command + Del (Mac OS).

Select the time range for which you want to delete browsing data. You can select the last hour, the last 24 hours, the last 7 days, the last 4 weeks, or all the time.

In the dialog,[基本]When[詳細]There are two tabs.[基本]Tabs allow you to clear your browsing history, cookies and other site data, and cached images and files.[詳細設定]The tab has several additional options that you can choose to clear. Click the tabs you need, then check what you want to clear and uncheck what you don’t want to clear.

next,[データの消去]Click.

How to disable the cache using development tools

If you don’t want to save the cache on your computer, you can disable the cache in your development tools.

Note: You can also use secret mode to prevent the cache from being saved.

Chrome menu[その他のツール]>[開発者ツール]Go to. You can also use the Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows) or Shift + Command + I (macOS) keyboard shortcuts, or press F12.

on the right[開発ツール]A pane opens.[ネットワーク]Click on the tab[キャッシュを無効にする]Select the check box.

Note: The cache is[開発者ツール]It is disabled only while the pane is open.

In the upper right corner of the pane[X]Click to close.

How to clear Chrome cache using hidden method

[開発ツール]If the pane is open[このページを再読み込み]There are three options available for the button.

[このページを再読み込み]Right-click the button and select one of the following options:

Normal reload – this is[開発者ツール]When the pane is not open[このページをリロード]Works like a button. Chrome uses the cached data to reload the page. The browser also checks the website server for updated files and fetches them if available. Hard reload This will reload the page without using the cached data. All files on the web page will be downloaded again. This does not always ignore previous cached data. For example, elements that start loading after the website loads, such as JavaScript elements, can be loaded from the cache. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + R (Windows) or Shift + Command + R (macOS) to perform a hard reload. Empty cache and hard reload This is a great option to clean wipe and reload the cache. Download the web page, all updated files. If you have not disabled the cache in the developer tools, you will see the newly loaded web page and the browser will cache the file again. This option only affects the web page for the current tab. Web pages opened in other tabs are not affected.

How to clear Chrome Cookies and cache for current site only

You can clear cookies and caches for a single website. This is useful if you don’t want to log out of another site.

Note: This method does not clear the data cached between subdomains or related sites. For example, clearing the Gmail (mail.google.com) cache and cookies does not clear the Google Photos (photos.google.com) cache and cookies. To erase data on all subdomains or related sites, see:

Go to the website where you want to erase the data and click the lock icon on the left side of the address bar. If you are not using a secure connection, you will see an insecure label instead of the lock icon. Click on it instead.

Select a site setting.

Chrome,[設定]of[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Open the section in a new tab.[使用状況]so,[データの消去]Click.

In the confirmation dialog[クリア]Click to clear the current site’s cache and cookies.

Refresh the website (press F5) to start loading new data for the site.

How to clear all cookies or individual cookies on only one site

To delete all cookies and site data for one site, including subdomains, open the Chrome menu and open[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Go to[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]Click.

[すべてのCookieとサイトデータを表示]Click.

Scroll through the list of cookies for the websites you visit and click the trash can icon to delete all cookies on your site.

The confirmation dialog is not displayed.

To delete individual cookies on your website[すべてのCookieとサイトデータ]Click the site in the list.

To the right of the particular cookie you want to delete[X]Click.

Again, the confirmation dialog is not displayed.

Keep your browser clean

This will clear your Google Chrome cache and history. Google follows the Firefox example to make it easier to clear the cache.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos