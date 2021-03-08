Invest in women’s development on this International Women’s Day





# ChooseToChallenge- # InternationalWomensDay can be used to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of inequality issues and highlight the benefits of an inclusive world. Unfortunately, last year’s events shed a disturbing light on gender progress.

Indeed, interest in tech careers has increased since the pandemic, with more than one in five workers taking tech training since spring, but tech careers are the first job option. Only 3% of girls and women answer. In addition, only 16% said they had offered it as an option, compared to one-third of men. This needs to be changed.

On this International Women’s Day, we talk to nine women’s technical experts to learn about their experiences and advice to other women and to better support women’s progress in the fight for gender equality. I discovered that an organization can be formed in.

Is the technology industry the “human world”?

As men dominate higher management positions in the tech sector, the industry needs to strengthen women’s empowerment.

Donna Cooper, Global Marketing Director at WhereScape, said: “Looking back on a career in the IT industry, we can recall an era when women’s ideas and opinions were rejected and received positively only when presented by their male counterparts.

“Women have openly criticized” leaving children behind “and” putting work first. ” Men promoted and awarded higher salaries than women, despite their lack of experience and industry knowledge. “

Hannah Fowler, Director of Global Operations (EMEA and Internal Operations) at Globalization Partners, reflects Donna’s experience.

“Every woman I know is underestimated at some point in her life because of gender-based” assumptions “, implicit prejudices, and disguised” excuses. “

“Underestimating someone in any scenario can hurt and hurt people, especially when it comes to personal” characteristics “, their appearance, their voice, their” demographics “, they. Is the product of ignorance and lack of courage when it is the result of discrimination based on femininity. “

Debra Danielson, Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Engineering at Digital Guardian, agrees that women in the tech industry remain disabled.

“As an industry, we still have serious pipeline problems in getting girls and young women interested in the technology industry and STEM. We are female college students interested in computer science. I’m having trouble attracting and maintaining.

“We hire and hire a sufficient number of women, keep them beyond the middle tech career, keep them in the tech career, and don’t shift out. We have the problem of wages. Having issues of equality and promotion fairness, women must always fight the widespread expectations that they are not. ”As technical as men. “

If you are using adblocker, please whitelist and support www.fenews.co.uk.

When blockade restrictions began to be relaxed and face-to-face learning began,

Employability Sector Employment Services Association (

Bill Jones, Deputy CEO of @LuminateEdGroupp and Principal of @leedscit

Balance

While there are many male and female allies striving to increase gender equality, women account for only 5% of the leadership position in the technology sector. In addition, according to a Mercer survey, men in tech companies earn 25% more than women.

Madeleene Campos, software developer for Bright Gauge, a ConnectWise solution, has addressed this by ensuring that organizations work with their HR team to ensure that employees, regardless of gender, receive equal pay for equal work. Insists that it needs to be.

“We need to encourage more women to consider choosing a technology career. Joining a support group that can provide comprehensive advice is a great way to step into the door. There are many organizations that focus and support underrepresented groups of technology, such as PyLadies and RailsGirls. Even if women don’t want to code, there are many other opportunities for technology. It’s important to understand that no one was born with it. Learn how to solve problems, think critically, and at least about what’s happening with the tools we use every day. Raising awareness is worth the time and effort. “

Rajlakshmi Pandy, iOS developer at Eagle Eye Networks, said:

“This includes internship programs for college students who have the flexibility to respond to ongoing research, and the allocation of female personnel to take on technical roles.”

“I’m fortunate to be able to turn my passion for computer science, especially my interest in Apple iOS, into a satisfying and exciting career. Men and women alike, everyone has the same opportunity. That’s why I enthusiastically support initiatives like International Women’s Day. “

Strengthen women’s talents

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, #ChooseToChallenge, welcomes the idea that challenges will bring about change. For organizations to rebalance their boardrooms, it is important to invest in women’s talent through learning and development.

Michelle Fitzgerald, director of Demand Gen and Event at Plutora, explains how women spend their time investing in their growth.

“My biggest ongoing challenge was to make time to invest in myself, both professionally and personally. Just take the time to hone your skill set, learn new things and recharge. In the fast-paced world we live in, we tend to sit in the back seats. This year, prioritizing time is improving balance and growing. “

She continues. “After all, it’s important to invest in yourself and connect with others. Develop the skills you need to get where you want to be. Then trust your intuition, but Accept to seek help and insight when needed. “

“One way to show that women’s talents are identified, nurtured and promoted is to visualize women in leadership positions,” advises Kate Mollett, Regional Director of Commvault Africa.

“As a result, Commvault may be attracted to young, aspiring female technicians to consider them as employers of choice and worthy of consideration when looking for a role in the IT industry. , Commvault will have access to a wider talent pool. “

Benefits of diversity

Workplace diversity (gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, etc.) can bring significant benefits to tech companies. “By hiring a more diverse pool of talent, we can address talent shortages and close the talent supply-demand gap,” emphasizes Kasia Kulma, senior data scientist and team leader at Mango Solutions. To do.

“But more fundamentally, diversity brings a variety of perspectives, boosts creativity, speeds problem solving, and has the knock-on effect of improving products. But only products can be improved in this way. Instead, it can improve your corporate culture. You can break down barriers and reduce the risk of being rejected by helping employees feel involved, regardless of their background or gender. Is a great way to empower employees and harness their ideas and ideas. In addition, it attracts better talent, almost as a side benefit. “

“Every business can benefit from gender diversity, so it’s important to encourage more girls to study STEM at school and college,” said Fiona Hound, presales director at Totalmobile. I conclude.

“From development and testing to pre-sales to more customer-facing roles, technology careers have more options than they think.

“One of the most important ways to recommend technology to more girls is visibility. In fact, it’s possible to see other women playing different roles, and women have these careers. Many organizations have been set up to work with schools and businesses to show girls what their tech career looks like. For example, Women Who Code has many staff. Is working hard. It’s very hard to tell female developers, engineers and senior leaders about their work to young women and girls and emphasize that technology can be exciting and engaging. It’s powerful. “

You are logged in using your Facebook credentials

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos