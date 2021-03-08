Messages disappearing after 24 hours and new archives





WhatsApp is testing the ability to set the message to disappear after 24 hours. This was revealed in a WAbetaInfo tweet, but there isn’t much information about whether it’s been tested on Android or iOS and when it will be released.Read Also-End Support for iPhones Running iOS 9 WhatsApp: Report

Prior to this, WhatsApp was released last November, but the message was seven days longer. When enabled, sent messages such as media files, audio files, etc. will automatically disappear 7 days after the message is sent.Read Also-WhatsApp will start sending reminders to accept the new privacy policy before May 15th

WhatsApp Test 24 Hours Disappearing Message: How It Works

WhatsApp’s 24-hour message loss feature is expected to work the same as the 7-day message loss feature. It is expected to work with media and audio files as well. However, keep in mind that there isn’t much information about the message feature that disappears 24 hours a day at this time, so you’ll have to wait for more details.Also read-beware of WhatsApp scams on this Women’s Day claiming to offer free adidas shoes

WhatsApp is testing the ability to set the message to disappear after 24 hours.

WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 6, 2021

This feature must be enabled or turned on for messages that disappear for 7 days. To send a message to your contacts that disappears for 7 days, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and select the contacts to send the disappearing message.

Step 2: Open the contact information section on Android. On iOS, click the contact’s name.

Step 3:[消えるメッセージ]Scroll down to options. Tap ON to enable it.

Step 4: When you enable the option, you will see the message “Turn on disappearing messages”. The new message will disappear from the chat after 7 days. Tap to change.

Step 5: If you enable this feature, all messages you send to your contacts will disappear after 7 days.

Step 6: To turn off the message hiding feature, repeat the same steps to open your contact information> Hide message> Tap Options>[オフ]Click.

The chat will be deleted, but all media that the recipient has saved on the device will remain. Also, forwarded messages are not automatically deleted. WhatsApp may introduce a new 24-hour option under the option to disappear messages. This will delete all messages and media on the recipient’s device after 24 hours.

WhatsApp working on a new archive UI for Android, iOS

WhatsApp is also working on a new archiving feature for Android and iOS. It is under development and will be available in future builds. WaBetaInfo reported that this feature was discovered in Android 2.21.50.11 version.

WhatsApp is preparing updates that will bring a new experience to the archive. When you receive a message from an archived chat, it will not be unarchived. This is optional.

Will be available in future updates for iOS and Android .2.21.50.11: https: //t.co/ULD64epEoY pic.twitter.com/5tziOefkb5

WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 5, 2021

Changes are made to the archive UI. This feature basically guarantees that if a user receives a message from an archived chat, it will not be unarchived. This is not the case at this time.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos