Google announces business page on Google Pay-Technology News, Firstpost

11:16 (actual)

Google has also announced the Google Pay business page. This helps entrepreneurs create catalogs that can be easily updated and receive payments easily.

11:14 (actual)

Google allows entrepreneurs to identify their business as “female-owned” in “Google My Business.” This will allow users to search for women-led businesses in search and maps.

11:12 (actual)

Google also promises to extend its Sheroes accelerator program

11:11 (actual)

As part of Google’s Women Will initiative, Google has released a web platform that provides bit-sized content on the basics of business. It will start today in English and Hindi, with support for other languages ​​coming soon.

11:08 (actual)

According to a recent survey, women-owned businesses could create 150 to 170 million jobs by the 2030s.

11:04 (actual)

Google also announced the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls, promising $ 25 million to fund the winning team.

10:59 (actual)

Google is currently investing an additional $ 1 million through Google.org to help “indian underserved women.” The first initiative will be led by the NASScom Foundation, which will reach a female farmer of Rs 10,000 in India. Google believes this will help increase the income of female farmers by 30%.

10:58 (actual)

Google in India has invested $ 20 million in education initiatives through Google.org over the past four years.

10:56 (actual)

“In India, women experienced almost three times the unemployment rate of men during the pandemic.”

10:54 (actual)

Google’s new global women and girls challenges

10:53 (actual)

Google Announces Global Google.org Impact Challenge for Girls As part of its initiative, Google is working to provide equal opportunities for Indian women for $ 25 million to non-profit social enterprises. We will provide a grant. This initiative aims to help one million Indian rural women become entrepreneurs.

10:46 (actual)

We have empowered more than 30 million women across rural India, says Sundar Pichai.

10:44 (actual)

Sundar Pichai is currently working on an event

10:39 (actual)

In 2015, only one in ten local Internet users was female. According to Sanjay Gupta, by 2021, there will be more than 80,000 Internet Saathis in the country.

10:35 (actual)

Google India Country Head Sanjay Gupta Gives Keynote Speech

10:30 (actual)

The Google for India-Women Will event will be live now. You can see the live stream of the event here.

10:27 (actual)

Google and Alphabet CEOs Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Smriti Irani and others will be speaking at the event

In this International Women’s Day 2021, Google will host the Google for India-Women Will event. At this event, Google says it shares a vision to close the gender gap online. The event will also include a conversation about Saathis, a local woman using technology in India. The event will start at 10:30 am on IST and will be livestreamed on Google India’s YouTube channel.

The event will be addressed by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Government of India Minister of Women and Children Development Smriti Zubin Irani. Several other leaders.

Event speakers are expected to share a vision for solving gender equality so that women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.

