ETSU Innovation Lab members launch web and coding classes for beginners | News





CloudWise Academy, an affiliate of East Tennessee State University Innovation Lab, will begin two 6-week courses. WordPress for Beginners and Coding for Beginners. Classes start on March 23rd and run from 6am to 8pm on weekdays.

Both courses are offered at the ETSU Innovation Lab at 2109 W. Market St. and follow the CDC and ETSU health and safety guidelines. Virtual options are also available.

WordPress for Beginners is designed to allow participants to build their website with little or no coding.

According to instructor Geoffrey Hinton, WordPress is the most popular content management system in the world. If you understand it, that doesn’t mean you can create a website. It also means that you have skills that are valuable to your employer.

Joe Mckenna, CEO of Cloud Wise Academy, said there is a gap between the skills that employers need and the skills that employees in this area have. The goal of the Cloud Wise Academy is to help fill that gap for the improvement of the entire community. Thanks to these classes, I’ve seen many students find new careers.

Prior to moving to Tennessee, Cloud Wise Academy was founded in California in 2016 to teach workers and company owners how to acquire the skills they can use to succeed in today’s e-commerce economy. Like some of the coding bootcamps available, the premise behind Cloud Wise Academy is the idea that you can quickly acquire high-demand technology skills.

We hope that these courses will help train / retrain people affected by the pandemic by promoting existing businesses or finding new career opportunities in the field of information technology. I will. Success stories from past participants are impressive, said Dr. Audrey Deperto, director of the Innovation Lab.

An example of a success story is Chris Webber, who had to quit his job as Gunsmith after his back injury in the Navy worsened.

He recalls that things seemed very dark.

Webber enrolled in a Cloudwise Academy class to change his career and eventually launched his own local business building website for businesses.

He said landing on what I was good at and enjoying was one millionth for me. For now, the future looks great. I am very excited about the future.

WordPress and coding course enrollment, and a complete list of courses are available at cloudwiseacademy.com. Participants must bring a laptop with internet access. Contact Joe Mckenna ([email protected] or 530-515-9851) for more information.

ETSU Innovation Lab is a high-tech business incubator that supports aspiring entrepreneurs from conception to commercialization. For more information, please visit etsu.edu / ilab or send an email to Dr. Audrey Depelteau ([email protected]), Director of Innovation Lab.

Contributed to the press

