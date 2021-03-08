Release date, specifications, price of 4G and 5G versions





The Samsung Galaxy A52 will soon debut in India. Prior to its official launch, much has been leaked about smartphones through image rendering, a list of support pages, and numerous authentication sites. Smartphones are said to be available in two variations, including 4G and 5G with different SoCs.Read also-Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 found on Samsung’s website, revealing official rendering

The brand has not yet announced the official details of future A-series smartphones and has not confirmed the release date. But the rumored factory has announced the full specs, features, and even price of the Galaxy A52. Let’s take a look.Read also-Samsung Galaxy A225G India release date, more specs leaked: here’s the look

Samsung Galaxy A52 India will be available soon. Available in 4G and 5G variations

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available on 4G and 5G models. Both variants are reportedly launched in India. The planned release schedule is mid-March.Read Also-Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy S21: Phone with 120hz screen refresh rate

The main difference between the two may be in the hardware sector. The Galaxy A524G can be equipped with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G variant can be equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC. The main specifications of the two variants are expected to remain the same, but you’ll have to wait until the official release knows more.

Samsung Galaxy A52 India 4G, 5G Version Price (Forecast)

According to the list on Jarir.com, Samsung Galaxy A525G will be offered in SAR 1,649. This is about 32,100 rupees for a conversion of 8GB + 128GB storage model. The device is sold domestically.

Earlier leaks suggest that the price of 4G models of smartphones could go from VND9.3 million to VND9.5 million. The price of the 5G model is said to be 11 million dong, which is equivalent to about 35,000 rupees.

In India, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 can be close to Rs 30,000 for the 4G model and Rs 35,000 for the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy A525G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A525G features an Infinity-O display with a hole punch in the center of the top of the screen. At the top left of the back cover of your smartphone is a rectangular rear camera module with the camera lens placed vertically.

Smartphones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy A52 4G model has a high refresh rate of 90Hz, and the 5G model has an even higher refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A525G is a dual SIM smartphone running Android 11. According to the report, Samsung Galaxy A525G gets monthly security updates.

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is said to have a fingerprint sensor inside the display.

The smartphone is said to get a quad rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 12 megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5 megapixel sensors. The front camera can be of 32 megapixels. As for the battery, the Galaxy A525G can be backed up at 4,500mAh with a 25W fast charge.

The Galaxy A52’s connectivity options are expected to be 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. It may also have accelerometers, compasses, gyros, proximity, and ambient light sensors. Other features of the Galaxy A52 5G include a water resistant IP67 rating.

