Google.orgs wants a better future for women and girls





When women and girls have the resources and opportunities to turn their potential into power, it changes the course of their lives and strengthens the entire community. I have seen this happen directly when living in India, where public health programs that put resources and decision-making in the hands of women have had far more powerful consequences for families and villages. I saw this in my life when both male and female bosses gave me the opportunity to stretch and bet on my leadership.

That’s why I was so excited to join CEO Sundar Pichai to launch the global Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls at the Google for India Women Will event earlier this morning. We sought ideas from nonprofits and social organizations around the world working to promote economic empowerment of women and girls and pave the way for prosperity. Google.org will provide a total of $ 25 million in funding, and Impact Challenge recipients will receive guidance from Google employees, Ad Grants, and additional support to bring their ideas to fruition.

I have witnessed women and girls around the world reach new heights since I started philanthropy more than 20 years ago, and the United Nations sustains gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls in 2015. I was excited when I made it one of my development goals. Women and men are still in an unequal position, and these inequality are exacerbated as a result of COVID-19. Globally, women are almost twice as likely to be unemployed as a result of COVID-19, with more than 5.4 million women unemployed in the United States alone, accounting for 55% of total net unemployment in 2020. I will. Women also carry disproportionate amounts of unpaid domestic work, putting an estimated 20 million girls worldwide at risk of not returning to school. Reduced employment, loss of income and lack of access to education will hinder the economic progress of future generations of women and girls, especially those in poorly serviced communities.

These alarming realities require swift and powerful action. We have a shared responsibility to ensure that all disciplines of women and girls are treated equally and live in a world where they can reach their full potential. Over the last five years, Google.org has donated more than $ 55 million to nonprofits that support gender equality and access to opportunities for women and girls around the world. We also worked with recipients such as the National Workers’ Alliance, Laboratoria, and Give Directly, who are dedicated to the same purpose. This new impact challenge builds on that work.

We are honored to work with Vital Voices and Project Everyone partners, as well as an incredible panel of experts, to enhance the important work that is happening around the world. Our panel is made up of female leaders from more than 15 countries. Expertise in global public policy, advocacy, research, business, technology and more. They help guide us in choosing the ideas that are most likely to have an impact.

