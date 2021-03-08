Change of Audit & Supervisory Board of Inbank AS Tallinn Stock Exchange: INBB070026A





At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 30, 2021, the Board of Corporate Auditors of Inbank AS proposes to shareholders to appoint Jan Andresoo and Taavi Kotka to the Board of Corporate Auditors for three years starting March 31. ..

The Board of Corporate Auditors also retroactively extended the duties of the members of the Board of Corporate Auditors, Rain Rannu, Raino Paron, Roberto de Silvestri, and Triinu Reinold, upon completion of approval on March 23, 2021. We propose to actively extend to the three-year term of. At the time of approval of this resolution.

The purpose of these changes is to support Inbank’s new management structure and international growth. To this end, Inbank’s Board of Corporate Auditors will appoint Priit Pldoja as Chairman of the Board and New CEO on March 31, 2021. Jan Andresoo will be summoned from that position in connection with becoming Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors.Inbank AS Chairman of the Board

According to Priit Pldoja, Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors, Inbank will support international growth and innovation by changing the composition of the Board of Corporate Auditors and the Board of Directors to ensure that the new cross-border organizational structure works effectively. I want to

“Since the establishment of Inbank, Yang and I have applied our knowledge and experience in areas where our main strengths are. Looking at the challenges facing Inbank, the best solution at the moment is I realized that it was to focus on organizational development. For Jan to focus on product innovation and international growth. As founders, we continue to help shape the banking strategy and we The role of will simply change, “says Pldoja.

According to Pldoja, the technology foresight, entrepreneur and emerging investor Taavi Kotka will be on board to strengthen the technology of Inbank’s board of auditors. “Taavi has a good resume in managing technology companies and expanding their cross-border business models, which can be successfully implemented in Inbank,” said Pldoja.

On behalf of the startup community, Taavi Kotka believes Inbank has considerable potential in designing new types of fintech products and services that are internationally viable. “Inbank has a startup mindset and management style that can respond quickly to changing market needs, and coexisting with the fintech sector, which is currently in a very interesting development stage, is an exciting challenge for me. . Kotoka said.

Since 2018, Taavi Kotka has been responsible for the Jio Research Center in Estonia, which is part of India’s largest telecommunications company. Between 2000 and 2012, he was part of a scale-up of Webmedia (now Nortal), one of the region’s largest software development companies. Due to his work there, Taavi Kotka was named EYEstonias Entrepreneur of the Year with Priit Alame in 2011. From 2013 to 2017, he worked as Chief Information Officer of the Ministry of Economy and Communications of Estonia, the concept of e-Residency. Taavi Kotka is an active angel investor, contributing to technical education and research. He is the founder of the NPO Unicorn Squad, which promotes technology and robotics education for girls. His extensive startup portfolio includes 27 companies, including Bolt, Starship Technologies, Transferwise, Veriff and Salv. In 2016, Taavi Kotka was awarded the third class of the Order of the White Star in the Republic of Estonia.

Taavi Kotka owns 6,500 shares of Inbank through its affiliates.

Inbank is a consumer finance-focused digital bank operating in the Baltic states and Poland, accepting additional deposits in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,800 active partners and over 690,000 active contracts. Bank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional Information:

Merit ArvaInbank ASHead of Corporate Communications [email protected]+372 553 3550

