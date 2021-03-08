Samsung Leak Galaxy A52 and A575G: Premium budget-friendly smartphone with 5G, Infinity-O display





Samsung will release a premier premium smartphone in early 2021. But for those who prefer budget-friendly smartphones, don’t forget the lower and middle tiers.

These units are the first in the Galaxy A series to perform space zoom functionality and can be expanded up to 30x. The phone supports 5G and features an Infinity-O display design that plays multimedia in Full HD +.

Due to the stable flow of leaks, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 appear to be the next new units.

(Photo: Sten Ritterfeld / Unsplash)

The entire Galaxy A52 leaks

All specifications and designs of the Galaxy A52 are leaked primarily on social media platforms.

Leak Tips The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD +, 1080×2400 pixels on a Super AMOLED display. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750SoC, it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

A tweet was posted with a real photo of this new unit.

# Galaxy A52. https://t.co/IPvSF9bAEJ pic.twitter.com/Re9vLMe3ow

-Ahmed Qwaider (@ AhmedQwaider888) March 7, 2021

The Galaxy A52 is four cameras running at 64MP and is rated as having a black matte finish. Camera bumps are small, creating a smooth, seamless back. The front camera seems to be a 32 megapixel camera sensor that’s perfect for video calls and selfies.

A tipster also states that smartphones are IP67 dustproof and waterproof. The phone also has a 4500 mAh battery, which is longer than average battery life and supports 25W fast charging.

Connection options for this phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C ports.

Samsung Galaxy A525G is expected to be priced at 20,999, about $ 286.68

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Camera Guide: How to use its features, Director’s View, Zoom and more!

Galaxy A72 has some surprises

The Samsung Galaxy A725G offers a classic and new program. Running on the 4G LTE model Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G may seem unsatisfactory, but there seems to be potential for other specifications. ..

The leak suggests that the phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A72 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the Galaxy A72 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is one of the best on the market. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor in the display.

TechTalkTV tweeted about all the features and settings of this phone in his profile.

Everything about Samsung Galaxy A72 pic.twitter.com/21qMv0stVB

— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) March 7, 2021

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 appeared early on the Samsung UAE website, confirming that the look and specifications of these phones were leaked.

It has been suggested that it will be released soon, but no release date has been announced. Speculation suggests that it may come out later this month or April at the latest.

Samsung Galaxy A725s will sell for 34,999, about $ 477.81

Both Samsung Galaxy A52 and A725G not only improve mobile connectivity and affordability.

It boasts a premium looking phone that stays within your budget price. Infinity-O’s aesthetic improves all forms of display while increasing phone refresh rates up to 90 / 120Hz.

Both will soon be available in southeastern countries such as India.

