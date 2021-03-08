Is it worth spending 16,999 rupees on this?





Redmi Note 30 Pro 5G will be available in India today at noon on Flipkart.com and realme.com. The phone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 with a base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. One of the key highlights of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is its 5G support. In fact, this is one of the cheapest 5G phones currently available in the country. With Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Chinese smartphone makers are adopting mobile phones such as Redmi Note 10 Pro.Read again-Realme 8 Pro India launches as soon as CEO Madhav Sheth shares a new photo

There are two models of smartphones with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The basic model of the phone has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs 16,999. The top-of-the-line Narzo phones have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price of this version of the phone is 19,999 rupees. Available in two colors, black and silver.Read Also-Realme Buds Air 2 Review: ANC is at the pinnacle of good audio overall

Is it worth buying Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G?

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has several key features such as a 120hz refresh rate, a MediaTek 800U 5G chipset, a 48 megapixel quad rear camera, and a punchhole camera design.Read Also-Realme 8 Pro is capable of 65W fast charging with a 4500mAh battery: Find out more

With a complete review of the phone we said, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a reliable daily driver that checks all the boxes needed by casual users. The phone offers a vibrant display with excellent color reproduction and contrast, a snappy fingerprint reader, and excellent battery backup. The UI is well-optimized and the high refresh rate of 120Hz sweetens the deal by smoothing the interface.

He also said the phone wasn’t ideal for gamers due to the lack of optimization of the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It can produce detailed daylight images in good colors, but the performance of dark cameras disappoints camera enthusiasts.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It uses a combination of MediaTeks Dimensity 800U 5G SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The front of the camera includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel punchhole camera. Other specifications include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W dirt charge, 5G dual SIM standby, Type-C port, Dolby Atmos and more. On the software side, the phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

