Leonine Appoints Former Hulu and Google Exec to Advisory Board – Deadline





German major Leonine has appointed former Hulu and Google executive Heather Moosnick to the advisory board.

As Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships on Hulu, Moosnick promoted platform content partnerships and acquisition strategies across live and on-demand subscription streaming services. At Google, she was responsible for global business development, strategy and content partner management for YouTube TV and Google Fiber, including all TV networks and affiliates.

Prior to that, Moosenick was responsible for the YouTube music label partnership and shaped the launch of YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. She has also held senior management positions at Warner Music Group (WMG), CBS and Viacom (MTV Network).

Related story Mika Abdalla and Jake Short appear in the teen comedy “Sex Appeal” from American High & Full

Leonin, a German distributor, is backed by KKR and Atwater Capital. The Advisory Board includes Vania Schlogel (Founder and Managing Partner of Atwater Capital), Heather Moosnick, Bettina Reitz (President of Television Film Munich University), Philipp Freise (Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity KKR), Philipp Schälli (Principal, Private Equity KKR) and Andrea Swire (Senior Advisory Board KKR).

Vania Schlogel, chair of Leonine’s Advisory Board and founder and managing partner of Atwater Capital, said: Heather’s insights and experience from her background driving strategy and business development in some of the world’s leading media players are invaluable as Leonin continues its remarkable growth story. On a personal level, I am proud to chair the board with the presence of such a strong female executive. This is a manifestation of our commitment to building a more diverse landscape for the global media and entertainment sector. “

Moosnick said: “We are pleased to join one of Europe’s most dynamic and advanced media players. In collaboration with our highly talented management and other members of this powerful and diverse board, Leonin We look forward to helping you achieve outstanding growth potential. In the rapidly growing and increasingly globalized world of premium streaming, Leonin has won as the top creator of the world’s most popular films. We are in a good position to hit the TV series. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos