An important focus of technology for investment and innovation

Lisa Riley

Release date: March 8, 2021

According to the latest CGA Business Leaders Survey, technology is set to become an important focus of investment and innovation as hospitality reopens.

More than 9 out of 10 leaders believe that technology will be fundamental (33%), important (39%), or fairly important (24%) to their post-blockade operations.

In addition, surveys show that it stands out both in front of and behind the house, with more than half of leaders promoting loyalty (68%), managing labor costs (60%), and promoting team involvement (58). %) We are planning to deploy for. ) And collect guest insights (53%).

“Technology will be totally useful. Given the volatility of the market, work schedules are important and technology can really support it in the first few weeks of resumption,” the CGA survey and Insight Director Charlie Mitchell said.

Research also found that pandemics rapidly accelerated the adoption of technology in hospitality, resulting in much more confidence in leaders.

Half (52%) experienced integration issues, down 10 percentage points from last year’s numbers to data overload (down 57% to 38%) and speed of implementation (down from 48). There are some numbers that I’m dissatisfied with. % To 32%) also fell.

“2020 is clearly a year of rapid adoption of technology, many of which are driven by inevitability and frustration with it has dramatically diminished. New technologies are being introduced much faster than before. It was very helpful not only in the customer journey, but also in terms of operations, “Mitchell said.

From the consumer’s perspective, CGA has tracked “sea changes” in technology use over the past 12 months, and the number of people using mobile devices to plan, order and pay for food and drink has skyrocketed. Said.

MItchell states that investments in these systems are “really rewarding.”

With a fourth support, the CGA Business Leaders Survey was conducted from February 5th to 15th in parallel with a survey by the UK Hospitality, UK Beer Pub Association and UK Inkeeping Institute, with a total of 726 responses. there was.

According to CGA Business Leaders’ Survey last month, hospitality leaders are optimistic about the long-term future of the sector and its role in the UK economic recovery, with many companies looking to grow rather than shrink.

