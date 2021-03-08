Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 Ti spec, release date leak.Provides affordable ray tracing for notebooks





Key Point SNvidia May Launch Budget Mainstream Graphics Cards Immediately GeForce RTX3050Ti Can Cost $ 229- $ 279 Unreleased Graphics Cards Can Be Much Faster Than GeForce RTX 2060 there is

The graphics card market is enjoying a very high demand, and manufacturers are currently struggling to produce enough inventories to meet this. Out of nowhere, Asus has listed the unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobility GPU with its specifications. This suggests that ray tracing in notebooks may be affordable.

Wccftech previously reported that Asus mistakenly listed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti on the TUF Dash laptop specs page. This list goes beyond Nvidia’s future plans, which may target budget and mainstream desktop and notebook segments. According to the report, this graphics card could be the company’s alternative offer for gamers looking for a budget option.

The code name of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti seems to be GN20-P1. This is one of two variations that the company will launch in the GeForce RTX 3050 series. The report added that Nvidia will also launch GNP20, a variant other than Ti.

Graphics card makers are the latest in a series of prominent companies that amend their growth forecasts and blame China’s lack of growth slowdown. In the image, a sign seen in front of the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, May 10, 2018. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

According to Tom’s Hardware, the RTX brand in the model name of the product suggests that unreleased graphics cards support ray tracing. But in the last few years, the company has “never offered ray tracing in the xx50 series,” the site added. Asus shared only 4GB of GDDR6, which is the memory capacity of the card.

According to today’s standards, 4 GB of memory has a hard time pushing more demanding AAA games. As a result, activating the raytracing feature can put more strain on the graphics card mentioned above. The card’s memory specifications also suggest that it has a 128-bit bus interface. This means it can be much faster than the GeForce RTX 2060.

Regarding TGP, Wccftech pointed out that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti may feature a 60W design. You can also use the GA107 GPU added by the site. For that price, the site predicted that the GeForce RTX 3050 variant would cost less than $ 250, which could cost between $ 229 and $ 279. It’s worth noting that Nvidia hasn’t announced the RTX 3050 Ti yet. Consumers are encouraged to soften their expectations and take this list with a pinch of salt.

