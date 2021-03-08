One of the three 2000GTs made to ride again





In the 1960s, Japanese cars were not considered to offer the same level of quality, performance and reliability as Western cars.

But this was far from the truth. Japanese cars are becoming more and more popular worldwide and often prove to be more reliable than many products in the United States and Europe.

Japanese manufacturers had competing models in almost every segment, from economical hatchbacks to rugged off-road vehicles and sedans, but lacked luxury high-performance sports cars.

In the 1960s, Europe provided the world’s cars such as the Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911 and Ferrari 250 GTO. There were Corvette and other luxury models in the United States, but Japan lacked in this regard.

It was until the Toyota 2000GT appeared at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show. This model will change the face of Japanese cars and become the first million-dollar Japanese car.

This is the story of 2000GT

After World War II, Japan has undergone major changes. The country had to be rebuilt and many manufacturers shifted their focus to the manufacture of economical automobiles and utility vehicles. It wasn’t until the first Japanese Grand Prix in 1963 that domestic drivers became interested in performance. Exactly a year later, Toyota set out to develop a luxurious high-performance model that would showcase its technology and engineering capabilities.

This project was led by Shoichi Saito, who contributed significantly to Toyota’s development as a manufacturer. His outline was simple. “Do whatever it takes to not only produce the 2000GT, but make it one of the best, or perhaps the best, cars in the world.” The 2000GT is practical yet fun to drive. There must be, the engine needs to drive the rear wheels with the front wheels, and finally, it needs to embody a design comparable to the more expensive European models.

Luckily, Yamaha approached Toyota at about the same time with the prototype they designed. The prototype was originally developed for Nissan, but rival companies declined the offer for unknown reasons. However, Nissan took elements from the design submitted by Yamaha to create the 240Z, the main rival of the 2000GT.

However, Toyota approved Yamaha’s design and used it to improve its somewhat conservative brand image. Toyota designers Jiro Kawano and Satoru Nozaki have adopted the A55X prototype and further developed it into what is known today as the 280A1 prototype vehicle unveiled at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show.

The debut was only one year after Shoichi Saito requested the project. The 280 A1 was hit by great excitement and conspiracy. However, buyers will have to wait until 1967 to get a production version of this new Toyota sports car.

Toyota 2000GT

The production version of the 2000GT offers a smooth flowing body made of aluminum. It was also the first car in Japan to be equipped with a limited slip differential and all-round power assist disc brakes as standard specifications.

Japanese sports cars are equipped with a 2.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder engine developed by Toyota, but have undergone many modifications from Yamaha, such as the DOHC aluminum head. As a result, it is transferred to 110kW and 175Nm, which is enough to win a grand tourer. From 0-100km / h to a top speed of 215km / h in 10 seconds.

The performance of the 2000GT was impressive considering its output, but Toyota had a hard time competing with the Jaguar E-type and American Corvette. But it didn’t fail to impress the media around the world. Road & Truck magazine states that the 2000GT was one of the most exciting cars ever driven and compared to the Porsche 911 at the time.

The 2000GT won the 1967 Fuji 24-hour race and was also successful at the racetrack. The 72-hour test also set several FIA world records for speed and durability.

In the United States, Carroll Shelby himself introduced a pair of 2000GT cars that were converted into the 1968 SCCA production car series. Despite these achievements, the most famous moment of the 2000GT was when it appeared in the 1967 James Bond movie You Only Live Twice.

Due to Sean Connery’s size and relatively small cabin, two convertible versions of the 2000GT have been specially commissioned for the film. Toyota just cut off the roof and replaced it with a soft top unit.

The 2000GT’s main rival, the Nissan 240Z, just arrived in 1969. Incorporating a slightly similar style to Toyota, the Nissan 240Z focuses on perfect performance at the expense of luxury. After only three years of production, the last 2000GT left the factory in 1970, completing a total build cycle of only 351 units.

The 2000GT changed the way the world sees Japanese cars and influenced the design of Toyota’s most iconic sports cars, including the Supra, GT86 and even the Lexus LFA.

Produced in such a limited number, the 2000GT is widely considered to be the ultimate Japanese classic and is reflected in auctions around the world. The pristine example has won just under 15 million rants in these prestigious events.

Three

Of all 351 2000GT models produced, only three were designated for South Africa. Pegasus white chassis numbers MF10-10131 and MF10-10206, and MF10-10207 finished in Thunder Silver. The three vehicles arrived on the South African coast between 1967 and 1968.

Toyota South Africa Motors has owned one of these examples, chassis number MF10-10207, for many years. This vehicle forms part of the company’s private collection of rare racing cars and other iconic Toyota and Lexus models.

Toyota Gazoo Racing announced in July that it will duplicate the replacement parts of the Toyota 2000GT as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project and sell them domestically and internationally.

This initiative paved the way for Toyota in South Africa to decide to make a complete repair from its own 2000GT bumper to the bumper. One of the biggest mysteries (and increasing mystery) is that, according to various sources, the vehicle in question was manufactured in Thunder Silver, but other sources remembered it as white, and in its current state. It is painted in solar red.

Toyota has documented the repairs that began in 2020 and will reveal the various stages of full nut and bolt repairs for this iconic car. The details of its mysterious history will be revealed when you take you behind the scenes and introduce you to the passionate people behind this once-in-a-lifetime project. The history is made with the legendary 2000GT, so let’s conclude.

Source: MotorPress

