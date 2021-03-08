As AI technology speeds up, it needs to be designed-gender diversity





It’s a sad paradox that in the birthplace of renowned computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, only 16 percent of today’s women are awarded an engineering or computer degree. Statistics show that in the UK, 47% of the UK’s workforce is female, while in the UK’s tech sector, programmers and software developers have fallen to just 17% and only 13%. I am.

With accelerating digitalization, it is imperative to bring diversity to all aspects of AI-powered society.

Getty

AI diversity is more important than ever

After a 60-year gestation period, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a genuine general purpose technology (GPT) with widespread and devastating effects. AI penetration will be much faster than previous GPTs due to the global connectivity of the Internet and the rapid advances in mutually supportive technologies such as sensors, cloud computing and 5G.

The winner has embraced all the nature of the AI ​​arms race between the United States and China, creating a strong obligation to accelerate progress and keep the UK behind. Prior to the pandemic, a PWC study estimated that AI could increase UK GDP growth by another 10% by 2030. Given that pandemics have accelerated digital transformation in many industries, the impact is even greater, with AI in the UK becoming more urgent. Indeed, the 7th report of Session 201921 of the British House of Lords Liaison Committee, UK AI: No room for complacency, reflects this.

In a highly competitive market, there is a temptation to act swiftly to gain revenue, market share and access to capital. This is especially true for AI. However, the risk of doing this has been highlighted by the widely announced AI failures over the last decade. Many of these failures are due to gender and racial prejudices specific to the data used to train AI models. However, the pervasive culture of peers, flaws in use case design, and lack of attention to results also play a role.

AI programs are supported by teams of different genders, given that the adoption of AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of business success and that research shows the positive impact of women on problem solving, innovation and profits. It makes sense for any organization to make sure that it is. ..

Steps to increase gender diversity in AI projects

There is a shortage of women in the AI ​​field, but there are many steps that can be taken, but that requires a multifaceted approach.

We actively support women in the workplace with an internal structure that employs and maintains a diverse and comprehensive workforce with an emphasis on gender and race balance. One example is the SAPs Business womens Network, which has 85 branches and 14,000 members. Sponsor staff, women and men and broaden your horizons by attending conferences such as Stanford University’s Women in Data Science. Leverage resources such as the Alan Turing Institutes Womenin Data Science program. Encourage all gender professionals who participate in organizations like Women in AI to give back through mentoring and volunteering. Support Initiatives to Encourage Girls to Pursue STEM Education at a Young Age Introduce a robust AI governance framework. For example, SAP has an internal AI Ethics Steerco and was the first European company to establish an external ethics advisory panel for AI. Make sure you have a balanced team working on your AI project, including not only technicians and process owners, but also social and legal expertise.side

Scalable AI design thinking

Resolving AI gender (and race) imbalances can be time consuming, but there are other short-term measures that can be taken to have a positive impact on AI projects. It is to adopt the principle of design thinking. Design Thinking focuses on business value, technical feasibility, and human desirability while advocating for diverse design teams. This is a great way to make sure that inclusiveness, ethics and prejudice are taken into account from the beginning. In addition, design thinking ensures that the right issues have been identified and provides a robust process for efficiently iterating solution design. This means that not only are AI solutions technically sound, but they can also be incorporated and scaled into the enterprise to meet the potential for breakthrough value.

Digital economy demands diversity

The potential for AI to solve many of the world’s most difficult problems is undeniable, and we are pushing for significant investment in this area. Given the growing level of responsible investment and social justice activity, AI does more than just automate efficiency and revenue growth. We must carefully consider the impact on people and society and be careful to create new problems. This is best achieved by ensuring that AI is developed by people who represent society as a whole and certain businesses.

