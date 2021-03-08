Take-Two CEO believes gamers are ready to accept a $ 70 video game





Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes it’s almost time for video games to start charging a few dollars extra. Near us we say! Ni! At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Cheers VGC), Zelnick was asked why publishers added $ 10 to part of the game, or what the industry calls Hamilton as a whole.

Announcing the $ 70 price tag for the NBA 2K21. In our view, it offers a variety of great experiences and a lot of reproducibility, with the last front-line price increases in the United States in 2005 and 2006. Therefore, consumers were ready, Zernick said. It’s not exactly unfair, but it’s also worth noting that it still took a year for the first flashy DLC in 2005 to be wrapped around your magnificent stallion at The Elder Scorlls 4: Oblivion. ..

Zelnick raised his PR speech to 11, stating that pricing announcements were made by title, and emphasized that Take-Two promised to offer it.[ing] More value than what we charge.

So far we haven’t said anything about the prices of other titles and tend to publish by title, but our view is [that we want to] Always provide more value than we charge, make sure consumers have experience,[…] The experience of paying for it is both positive.

We all know that if you love the consumer experience but feel overcharged for it, it ruins the experience and you don’t want to have it again. [If you] Go to a great restaurant, a really great restaurant and enjoy great food and great service. That way, you’ll receive twice as many checks as you think it should be, and you’ll never come back.

So we always want consumers to feel that they are offering far more than we want. That also applies to current personal consumption. We are an entertainment company and we are here to attract and attract consumers. That way, monetization will continue.

NBA 2K21 was one of Take-Two Interactives’ first games, raising the price to $ 70 when it was released. The game was still selling a lot of units, but fans weren’t quite happy with finding in-game ads that couldn’t be skipped, in addition to rising prices. .. In addition to all the other DLC offered, there was a backlash across the Internet, forcing Take-Two to remove these ads, making half-hearted apologies in the process.

