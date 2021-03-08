Google kills Google Pay and replaces it with a “worse, less functional” service named Google Pay





“The new Google Pay app was released in beta this week, demonstrating the first step in the turmoil of the Google Pay service,” Ars Technica wrote. “Google is killing one completely good service and replacing it with a worse one. A less functional service.” The interesting and confusing wrinkle here is that both the old and new services are “Google Pay … Is called. The old Google Pay service that has existed for years is dying. The app will be shut down in the US on April 5th …

-If you want to continue using the new Google Pay, you will need to find and download a brand new app.

-After setting up the new app, NFC’s tap-and-pay feature will not actually change, but the new Google Pay app will no longer use your Google account for P2P payments. You need to create a new account.

-You will not be able to send money to new contacts until you download the new app and create a new account.

-In addition, on April 5th, all payment features in the United States will be removed from the Google Pay website, and the new Google Pay will no longer support web operations. You cannot send money, view payment activity, or check your balance from your browser.

-In addition to reducing access and forcing users to recreate their accounts, New Google Pay is encouraging users to apply new charges for transfers to their debit cards. The old Google Pay did this for free, but the new Google Pay says, “If you send money with a debit card, you’ll be charged a 1.5% or $ .31 (whichever is higher) fee …”

The worst part of all that is that there is no reward at the end of this transition, like the transition from Google Music to YouTube Music. In addition to sending emails, Ars Technica reports that Google has created a support page and notifications at the top of pay.google.com.

But they called it “still a nasty transition … Google Play Music, Cloud Print, Inbox, Works with Nest, Hangouts in progress, and much more.”

