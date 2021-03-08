Telemedicine Diagnostic Solution Tried in Cumbria and Nottinghamshire-Med-Tech Innovation





Cumbria’s Residential Care Homes and Nottinghamshire’s specialized complex care centers are experimenting with innovative telemedicine units that allow GPs to complete detailed patient assessments without leaving the clinic.

The Pathfinder Specialist and Complex Care Center for Physical Health Needs in New Oraton is the first home to try this technique in Nottinghamshire, and the Kirksanton Care Home in Millom is the first home in Cumbria.

Developed by two GPs, the Teki-Hub telemedicine solution has been adapted for a pandemic and is already in use at 18 long-term care facilities in the United Kingdom and Scotland. The Teki-Hub unit contains high-quality diagnostic equipment that enables GPs and other clinicians to conduct virtual care home rounds to respond quickly to emergencies in a safe and efficient manner.

Teki-Hub can connect to GP practices, community services, or hospitals using WiFi, mobile, or satellite networks. Care home staff will manage the test according to the clinician’s instructions. The device includes a set of no-touch infrared basal thermometers, digital stethoscopes, otolaryngology, and tongue depressor attachments, allowing the GP to thoroughly assess a patient’s respiratory, otolaryngology, and heart health. The built-in video consultation platform makes it easy for clinicians and their patients to communicate, discuss test results and agree on the next steps.

Originally developed by Dr. Stephen Katebe and Dr. Omobolaji Iji to support remote GP delivery, Teki-Hub now offers a solution to the additional risk of face-to-face consultation during the COVID-19 pandemic. .. Hubs reduce the need for clinicians to visit long-term care facilities and the need for residents to visit medical facilities. In addition to improving patient safety, related costs such as PPE, travel time and mileage are minimized.

Trudy Harrison, MP of Copeland (including Millom), said: Tools such as Teki-Hub may not only reduce the risk of infection during a pandemic, but may also help provide faster care to more patients, and more organizations are experimenting with these new innovations. It’s great to see it.

With such a comprehensive set of diagnostic equipment in the care home setting, it is easy for physicians to make a thorough assessment based on their individual needs. The GP can also respond to potential emergencies other than the usual care home round. Early trials have shown that Teki-Hub can reduce the need for ambulance calls and emergency hospitalization.

Dr. Graham Crippin of Collne Valley Practice in Kirklees has been using Teki-Hub for planned virtual ward rounds and extraordinary acute assessments since October 2020.

He states: Testing remains an important part of a patient’s clinical evaluation, and in the current pandemic, Tekihealth Solutions provides tools for remote examinations that are as similar to face-to-face examinations as possible.

Advanced diagnostic imaging means that some tests are clearer than they are done with the naked eye, and you have the option of recording the diagnosis to seek a second opinion if needed. The Teki-Hub solution includes complete training and documentation for cleaning your system between uses.

So far, Teki-Hub has provided about 180 remote consultations. According to an initial assessment conducted by NHS Arden & GEM CSU, clinicians are very pleased with the quality of the audio and images and the ease of use of the system, with an average satisfaction of 4.7 out of 5. We responded to the post-consultation survey and rated the overall treatment experience as excellent.

Dr. Stephen Katebe, co-founder of Tekihealth Solutions, said: With Teki-Hub installed, clinicians can see up to 6 patients per hour, without wasting travel time and without the additional risks associated with current face-to-face consultations. Demand for pilots has increased significantly as NHS organizations seek to enhance the quality and safety of care they can provide within pandemics and financial constraints.

Many different pilots are already in place at Care Homes in Staffordshire, Coventry, Wolverhampton and London. Cumbrian practitioners also use Teki-Hub as part of their managed GP solution. Here, Tekihealth offers remote consultation with qualified and experienced practitioners in areas where GP is lacking.

