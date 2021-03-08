Newly named Nokia smartphones coming soon with a focus on games





Nokia will soon change the naming method for smartphones. Companies owned by HMD Global may soon launch new smartphones under the new smartphone series, creating different naming schemes for Nokia smartphones.

Rumors of upcoming Nokia smartphones are now in the vines and will tell you what it will be like. This is all we know.

Nokia G10 coming soon

It has been suggested that Nokia will soon adopt an alphanumeric naming scheme for its next call, leading to the possibility of Nokia G10 arrival. According to NokiaPowerUser reports, smartphones are expected to carry the previously leaked model number "TA-1134".

It has also become clear that the rumored Nokia device could be a game-centric phone. If this is true, it means the first Nokia gaming smartphone to compete with ASUS ROG, Black Shark, Nubia RedMagic gaming devices and more.

The report further suggests that smartphones may come with an unnamed octa-core chipset, a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, and a 6.4-inch display.

The list on the Russian website Ritm-it.ru further suggests the arrival of the Nokia G10. This list suggests 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is pretty weird for gaming phones. For gaming phones with as much as 18GB of RAM (which has been confirmed to get one for ASUS ROG Phone 5), Nokia gaming phones with only 4GB of RAM look pretty disappointing.

This suggests that future Nokia devices will actually be just another budget smartphone with nomenclature. This could be just to make the device name look simple, as the trend of numeric names found on Nokia smartphones seems confusing.

Other details about the alleged Nokia G10 to clean the air remain unknown. We also don’t know when a device will make an entry (with more possible devices).

We will keep posting you. So stay tuned!

