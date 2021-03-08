HUAWEI Women Developers Program Drives Technological Innovation





Middle East, March 8, 2021: Huawei officially launches HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD) program aimed at enabling female developers to create applications and tools that can change the world. .. The program aims to encourage more women to participate in technological innovation by providing participants with more opportunities and platforms for career development and skills training. Any female developer around the world can register to participate in the program on the official website of HUAWEI Developers.

In its announcement, Huawei needs to give women more opportunities and support to give them access to the education and training they need to fundamentally compete in the digital economy in the digital age. It states that there is. Acquiring these skills in women has proven to promote social integration and inclusive and diverse societies.

Huawei Senior Vice President, Chen Rifan

Huawei Senior Vice President Chen Lifang said: We hope that the HUAWEI Women Developers Program will help women better utilize their talents and unique values ​​and provide them with the opportunity to demonstrate leadership abilities. This will help make our world a better place. “

The HUAWEI Women Developers Program is the latest initiative taken by Huawei as part of its efforts to promote gender equality. The program provides participants with training on innovation and career development paths, as well as the opportunity to meet with cutting-edge technology experts from various disciplines and participate in scenario-based hands-on experimentation and training. .. Huawei wants to create a special community for female developers on the HUAWEI Developers platform to host a series of online and offline events.

Through its existing Shining Star program, Huawei provides female developers with special incentives to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Participants in this program, who develop great projects with great potential, will have the opportunity to be featured in future campaigns and invited to other official Huawei events.

The HUAWEI Women Developers program is open to female developers around the world. For more information, please visit the official website of HUAWEI Developers. Link: https: //developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/programs/hwd

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos