WhatsApp is reportedly working on password-protected encrypted chat backups





WhatsApp is reportedly working to increase the security of cloud backups with a new password protection feature that encrypts chat backups so that only users can access them. WABetaInfo reported on ongoing features last year and today shared a screenshot of how it will look in iOS and Android app services.

To prevent unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backups, you can set a password in one of the screenshots that will be used to encrypt future backups. You will need this password when you restore from a backup. The app then asks the user for a phone number and chooses a password of at least 8 characters. Another screenshot warns that WhatsApp cannot help recover forgotten passwords.

The chat database is already encrypted (except media), but the algorithm is reversible and not end-to-end encrypted. Local Android backup is compatible with this feature.

Chat DB and media are encrypted using a password that only you know. https://t.co/WAliLUnF18

WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

WhatsApp chat is end-to-end encrypted and is only visible to senders and recipients, but the service warns that this protection does not apply to online backups stored in Google Drive and iCloud. doing. When you access these servers, backup security is the responsibility of your cloud service provider. Cloud service providers have made law enforcement access to backups in the past with valid investigative warrants. Encrypting your backup with a password that only you know can, in theory, prevent anyone from accessing your chat history without your permission.

These latest reports on this feature are a result of WhatsApps’ reputation being hit by the new privacy policy, raising concerns that more information may be stored on its parent company Facebook. WhatsApp claims that the new policy will not affect the security of users’ personal messages, but rival messaging services such as Signal and Telegram are gaining interest as users explore other options. I will.

WhatsApp refused to comment on unreleased features when contacted by The Verge, but WABetaInfo has a solid track record of discovering features before they became official. Its discovered features include adding contacts via a QR code and erasing messages long before the official announcement.

