Samsung Galaxy S10 Light, Galaxy M51 Receives One UI 3.1





Two more Samsung smartphones are receiving Android 11 based One UI 3.1 updates Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy M51. The former is getting a new update in Spain using firmware version G770FXXU4EUBA. This update also bundles the March 2021 Android security patch.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M51 is currently receiving the One UI 3.1 update in Russia. It features firmware version M515FXXU2CUB7 and also includes the latest monthly Android security maintenance release.

This is the first major Android OS update for the Galaxy M51. Launched last September, the device is now running Android 10 and One UI 2.1. Currently, we are making a big leap to Android 11 based OneUI 3.1. Therefore, this update will bring a lot of changes to Samsung’s midranger. In addition to many new features, there are some notable changes to the user interface, including new animations.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 Lite has already received the first major Android OS update to Android 11. One UI 3.0 was included in December 2020. Therefore, this is a relatively small update to One UI 3.1. But I still have a lot of fun.

One UI3.1, among other things, automatically switches Galaxy Buds between compatible Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The new software also adds the ability to remove GPS location data from your photos. As expected, there are also some new camera features, such as an object eraser that allows you to erase objects from your photos.

Samsung debuted One UI 3.1 in the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, the company announced that the latest version of Android 11-based custom software would be available on older devices. Within a few weeks of its announcement, One UI 3.1 will be available on Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6, and Galaxy A71. (4G). Currently, several more Galaxy devices are joining the trend.

If you have either a Galaxy S10 Lite or a Galaxy M51, look for new updates in the coming days or weeks. However, as always, updates are released in batches and not all eligible units are available at the same time.Mobile phone settings app[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to the section to see if the latest updates are available on your mobile phone.

