The mask industry has been locked out of the market due to restrictions by Fb, Google and Amazon





Our urges scientists and doctors to upgrade their face masks to ones that can block the small pathogens that cause infections, and the pandemic has made our offline store foothold the lowest ever. The only option for such mask brands (Airific by Nirvana Being) is to sell masks online. Under normal circumstances, selling masks to companies that have all the certifications needed to prove their effectiveness is usually not a problem. However, Facebook, Google, and Amazon have begun blocking all mask-related ads, citing policies aimed at ensuring medical-grade masks. Reserved for healthcare professionals.

The tech giants mentioned above consider masks to be part of PPE, but they can also belong to the official non-medical category. It is strictly forbidden to make efficiency-related claims on websites using words such as “N95”, “filtration”, “COVID-19”, “virus”. As soon as Google, Facebook, and Amazon detect that a brand sells masks, they immediately block their advertising accounts and take a very long time to respond to their appeal. This process can be wasted because the ban remains even after the review has been submitted. In our opinion, this ban makes it very difficult for spectators to buy genuine masks that truly protect cloth and three-layer masks, and mask brands that existed before COVID continue their e-commerce activities. Makes it almost impossible to do. These restrictions can also hamper India’s ability to limit new infections in the months before vaccination becomes more widely available.

Most mask brands that use highly effective masks suffer from this situation because they are not allowed to talk about their features on their website. This makes it difficult for the clean air solutions industry to take a break as we are completely locked out of the market. Facebook has stated that it will temporarily ban the sale of medical masks, such as surgical masks and N95 masks, to prevent people from misusing pandemics for financial gain. But the trouble for us is when we see an ad for a non-medical grade mask that offers almost zero protection! And this is especially upset, as people’s lives are at stake.

Masks have a direct impact on the health and safety of COVID-19. Therefore, the need for time checks all boxes and meets the WHO, CDC standards, and most importantly, the highest standards for non-medical masks established by the European Union (CWA 17553: 2020). It is a reliable product that goes beyond that. ..

Let’s look at examples of branded and counterfeit medicines. When you go to your doctor’s office and get a prescription, you’ll always see the name of a proven branded drug, giving you confidence and confidence. Now imagine if your doctor prescribed you a fake / unbranded cheap drug. A glance at a drug does not help determine if it is fake. In addition to this, imagine if you can’t find information about a drug in terms of reputation, efficacy, or reporting. Do you still have the same kind of confidence and trust while buying the drug?

Masks provide as much protection as medicines from respiratory illness. The ban by Facebook and Google is certainly justified by protecting viewers from false claims-but certain masks have all the proper features and certifications to protect people from the coronavirus. If so, shouldn’t this information be widely available?

In conclusion, Google’s restrictions are essentially turning more and more people towards ineffective fashionable cloth masks. This is a big problem if we are trying to flatten the curve. In the case of India, it is shocking that there is no government agency that sets the standard for masks. In most countries, governments and medical authorities, such as the US CDC, have been setting guidance on masks. However, India has no guidance on masks since the launch of COVID-19.

This article was written by Jai Dhar Gupta, founder of Nirvana Being (a conservation solutions company) and founder of the civil movement, “My Right to Breath”).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analyzes, assumptions, and perspectives displayed do not reflect the views of Republic TV / Republic World / ARG Outlier MediaPvt.Co., Ltd.

