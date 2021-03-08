International Women’s Day 2021 British Embassy in the Netherlands and British Embassy in the Netherlands celebrate under the #EmbasShe initiative | News Articles





News Items | 08-03-2021 | 10:38

On March 8th, the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD). As North Sea neighbors, women’s rights, gender equality, and women’s leadership are important topics for both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. At the IWD, the Dutch Embassy in the United Kingdom and the British Embassy in the Netherlands jointly celebrate women’s empowerment. We also encourage people to think about how we can contribute to gender equality in our daily activities. Under the #EmbasShe initiative, we want to stimulate conversation, challenge gender stigma, and work towards equal opportunity for all.

On this day in 1908, the first female worker strike occurred in New York. 15,000 women protested harsh and dangerous working conditions, frequent wage cuts, and harsh long working hours. The United Nations has begun celebrating IWD on this day since the International Women’s Year in 1975. COVID-19 is increasing pressure on women’s rights and gender equality. Keeping this issue at the forefront of our work remains important.

The Dutch Embassy in the United Kingdom and the British Embassy in the Netherlands are proud to introduce the #NorthSeaNeighbours Gender Champion. These women are at the forefront of very important themes for both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, such as climate, gender equality and technological innovation. They have used their skills, knowledge and networks to lead these areas. It makes them role models and today we celebrate them and their exciting work.

The Dutch Embassy in the United Kingdom and the British Embassy in the Netherlands are happy International Women’s Day for our gender champions and everyone who is making a difference to women in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom or elsewhere in the world. I hope.

Gender equality

Pascalle Grotenhuis, Dutch Ambassador for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality

As an ambassador for women’s rights and gender equality, Pascal works tirelessly with leaders around the world to ensure that women have the same opportunities as men and break down barriers to women’s political and economic participation. I am trying to do it. She spends her days working with our mission around the world and international organizations such as the United Nations to implement initiatives that enable women and girls to participate in what they want to do. The Netherlands is at the forefront of ambassadors like Pascal to advance these issues.

Helen Grant, Special Envoy for Women’s Education in the United Kingdom

Helen was actively involved in politics in 2006 and was elected to Parliament in Madeston and the Wheeled, Kent in the 2010 general election. She was the first Black Women Conservative Party member and minister, and was promoted by David Cameron to the Minister of Justice in 2012-13 and the Minister for Women and Equalities in 2012-2014 after serving as a member of the Judiciary Selection Committee of the People’s House. did. Meanwhile, Helen was one of the three ministers responsible for enacting the historic Marriage (Same-sex Couples) Act of 2013 through Congress. As Minister of Sport and Tourism from 2013 to 2015, she supported the growing participation of women and girls in sports, especially in the United Kingdom, and promoted similar agendas to people in diverse and undervalued communities. Under Prime Minister Theresa May, Helen was the Conservative Community Vice-Chairman for two years from 2018 to 2020. During this period, she was extensively involved, focusing on issues of equality, inclusiveness, social cohesion, racism and discrimination. There are many ethnic groups and communities in the UK. In January 2021, she was appointed Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Women’s Education, leading the UK’s efforts to ensure that all girls have 12 years of quality education. One of her goals is to promote a global campaign. Improve learning and send more than 40 million girls to school worldwide by 2025.

TECH

Hester Anderiesen Le Riche, CEO and Founder of Tover

Hester Anderiesen Le Riche is the CEO and founder of Toover, a healthcare technology company that creates a more compassionate and comprehensive world for people with cognitive impairments such as dementia. While earning a PhD from Delft University of Technology, combining industrial design engineering and clinical psychology, Hester explored and developed how games and deliberate play can help patients with dementia. .. Her discovery embarked on a journey to create the pioneering cognitive stimulation system Tovertafel (or Magic Table in Dutch). Tovertafel uses pioneering play technology to provide important cognitive stimuli for people with dementia and other cognitive impairments, delaying degeneration, reducing indifference and creating moments of joy. Since then, Tover has become more and more powerful, working with care professionals across Europe to provide well-designed care that has had a positive impact on quality of life and created memorable moments. It offers. Hesters’ mission to create 10 million joys per day in care and education is on track and continues to create next-generation products specifically tailored to people with dementia and learning disabilities. ..

Riham Satti, Founder and CEO of MeVitae

Riham Satti is a keynote speaker, neuroscientist and entrepreneur. She co-founded Me Vitae in 2014. A deep tech company that aims to help companies reduce algorithmic and cognitive bias from the hiring process. Her work involves fulfilling her mission of creating fairness in the workplace. She oversees the company’s operations, sales and business strategies on a daily basis. In addition, Riham is involved in several initiatives. Founder of Linkedins Women in Tech Group, Director of Tech Tonic, Member of TechUK Diversity and Skills Council. She has expertise in the science of human resources and human decision making. She is a business mentor, including an entrepreneurship course at London Business School (supporting more than 20 early-stage founders who have raised more than 1 million). Liham holds two graduate degrees in clinical neuroscience from Oxford University and biomedical engineering from Imperial College London. Riham is inspired to make a difference. In short, it ends diversity as a buzzword, bridging the gap in technology skills and accelerating innovation.

climate

Nancy Bocken, Professor of Sustainable Business

Nancy Bocken is a professor of sustainable business at the Maastricht Sustainability Institute. At Maastricht University, he is responsible for research themes in sustainable business and is in charge of developing a new master’s degree (working title) in sustainable business innovation and leadership in collaboration with the University of York in the United Kingdom. She also leads the new ERC-funded research project Circular X. This project is about experimenting with a new circular services business model with a team of interdisciplinary researchers. Nancy holds a PhD in Engineering from the University of Cambridge, funded by Uniriver, a Master’s degree in International Business (Maastricht School of Business Economics), and a Master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from Sorbonne, Paris. She investigated how consumer goods manufacturers such as Unilever could reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their product lifecycles in order to earn a PhD in the Low Carbon Material Handling Group (now Use Less Group). .. Previously, Nancy worked as a research assistant on the project: the current and future sustainability of well-dressed British clothing and textiles. It was funded by Bifa and M & S. The report suggested various future opportunities to improve the sustainability of the textile and garment industry. At the Cambridge Industrial Sustainability Center, Nancy worked closely with other academic institutions, industries, NGOs and policy makers to find ways to make the industrial system sustainable in the short and long term. .. One of her projects was project REDRESS with M & S on innovation to promote garment recovery and maintain garment value over the long term. In two collaborative research consortiums, the EU project RESCOMandERNatTU Delft, she has explored the design, supply chain, and new business models of closed-loop economies. She is a tutor, supervisor and speaker of the Executive Program in Sustainability Leadership as part of her Fellowship role at CISL.

Anne-Marie Trevelian, Minister of Business, Energy and Clean Growth

Anne-Marie Trevelian is a member of the British Parliament (MP) of the Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed. In January 2021, Anne Marie was appointed Minister of Business, Energy and Clean Growth to lead the implementation of the UK’s Ten Point program for the Green Industrial Revolution, which will enable us to build a UK contribution to climate change. it was done. In November 2020, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom appointed Anne-Marie International Champion of the United Kingdom on the adaptation and resilience of the COP26 presidency. Her role is to engage with the governments of the countries most affected by climate change and promote support from the international community and the private sector. Until September 2020, Anne-Marie was Secretary of State for International Development, responsible for overseeing the UK’s contribution to international aid and development, promoting the UK’s economic and security interests while being the poorest in the world. Transformed the lives of the most vulnerable people.

Science

Professor Carole Mundell, Special Envoy for International Science, Foreign, Commonwealth Development Bureau

Carroll was appointed Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) of the Foreign, Commonwealth Office in October 2018 and served as International Science Envoy in January 2021. She is a professor of extragalactic astronomy, head of astrophysics at the University of Bath, and the Institute of Physics. She is a world-leading scientist and a frequent guest speaker at international conferences. She has joined many strategic advisory boards for UK and international groups, is an avid communicator of science and advocates for scientific diversity. In a short series of podcasts by the British Embassy in The Hague, Carol speaks to host Andy Clark and Marion Koopmans, head of the Rotterdam Erasmus MC’s Viroscience division on the Covid-19 pandemic, which began almost a year ago. I’m together. Listen to the podcast here.

Professor Marion Koopmans, Ph.D. in DVM

Marion focuses on the impact of rapidly spreading zoonotic diseases on global population levels, with a particular focus on food-borne transmissions. She is the coordinator of VEO projects, working on predicting, detecting and tracking when and where the risk of outbreaks is increasing. She is the director of the WHO Cooperation Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Erasmus Medical Center and the Science Director of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Netherlands One Health Center. In a short series of podcasts by the British Embassy in The Hague, Marion will host Andy Clark with Professor Carol Mandel, International Scientific Envoy for the Foreign Federal Development Agency on the Covid-19 Pandemic, which began almost a year ago. Listen to the podcast here.

