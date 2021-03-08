Outriders Dev Backtracks on Legendary Loot Agriculture





People Can Fly has decided to allow players to fight the Gaussian boss in search of legendary loot.

People Can Fly traced its stance on legendary loot farming in the Outriders demo.

Players have cultivated Gaussian boss fights to store legendary loot in demos. The fact that the progress of the demo will be carried over to the main launch will overwhelm the legendary player in the first few chapters of the game.

After noticing these exploits, the developers decided to change the situation with the next patch. I don’t want to stop farming (OK!), But I don’t feel that the loot caves and store abuses found in the Triple Chest Run are within the spirit of the game. The patch note said. To that end, we are redirecting our farming efforts to in-game mechanics. This may be more fun for players to play and repeat. Epic items will no longer be visible to shops and vendors (in the demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items.

However, the community wasn’t happy with this decision and apparently informed the developers. Some of the methods used were exploits, but other players grinded to cultivate Gauss for the legend.

In response, People Can Fly acknowledged that Boss Run should be rewarded and decided to allow Gauss’s Boss Chest to continue to drop the legend. After listening to very rational community feedback, we allowed Gauss’s boss chest to drop the legendary again. Other chests still can’t drop the legendary, the developers said via the official Twitter handle.

The Outriders demo was a huge success and was downloaded over 2 million times on all platforms in the first week. Thanks to everyone who helped reach 2 million downloads in a week! But Enoch isn’t finished with you yet. Outrider tweeted the developer thanks for reaching the milestone.

Of course, the success of the demo can be due to several factors in addition to being a great game. The fact that progress is taken over during the main launch eliminates the risk of it wasting time. It’s also a good way to find out which class you want to play in the end once the game starts. Outriders helps players make decisions by skipping long intro sequences in subsequent playthroughs. You probably need to learn more games from this demo model.

