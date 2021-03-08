Jack Ma told young people in China to use and borrow.It backfired





Millionaire Jack Ma has long established himself as a free-spirited champion of young people and small businesses. Ali in China offers quick online loans to help them achieve the life they want.

You are young Huabei’s ad, a credit card-like feature of Mas’s financial app Alipay, said it’s inviting a generation of new graduates to a city full of shopping malls.

Xiaoli Shen, 25, joined Mas Vision. Huabei funded Shens’ first iPhone. It helped her afford to do an internship in Beijing. Soon she used it for everything from taxis to groceries. The bills were piled up. Her debt has increased: I felt Id never finished paying it back, Shen said.

When government regulators cracked down on Ma and his FinTech empire last fall, Shen decided to cut back and regain her former spartan self. She bought a few items during Mass’s annual online shopping celebration. She turned to binge-watching anti-capitalist videos and repeatedly played the left-wing national anthem, The Internationale.

Through baptism in the spirit of communism, I controlled my desire to consume, Shen said. Last month she removed Huabei from her phone app’s preferred payment settings. She will soon pay back her last RMB 1,000 debt.

She said she would finally be free.

A poster promoting Ant Group’s consumer finance platform Huabei at a subway station in Shanghai.

(Getty Images)

Horse is the Chinese king of destructive innovation, a wonder who is not shy to push the political boundaries as much as performing a rock concert for his employees. He is also the co-founder of technology giant Alibaba, and his products have transformed the country’s commerce and finance, making him a millionaire and a world-famous celebrity.

He has embodied China’s technological capabilities for 20 years. The $ 34 billion stock debut of the mass fintech company Ant Group, scheduled for fall last year, would have been the largest in history. It was celebrated as a sign that the Chinese would recover from a pandemic and entrepreneurial success.

But the horse went too far. His controversial speech at a forum in Shanghai in October 2020 criticized China’s risk-averse financial regulators, while many of their senior officials sat in front of him. .. Such public rebellion has crossed the red line. Regulators suspended the IPO two days before the scheduled date. According to the allegedly, leader Xi Jinping own China has ordered the closure. The horse disappeared from public for almost three months.

The message was clear: Big Tech and Big Finance must be curtailed. Capitalists should not be granted a free license in China.

The amazing audience agreed: Chinese youth. Many ants born after the 1990s no longer worship horse-like figures. Adults in an economy slowing under constant pressure on consumption, they doubt capitalism and the inequality it creates. They share reports of tech worker deaths and delivery drivers trapped by algorithms. They use mass products, but look down on his mantra.

A video that was talked about after the IPO closed explained that the mass-risk model of loan packaging and resale was similar to the US mortgage that caused the recession in 2008. Others have featured a movie clip of a desperate American shopper, warning that consumerism will enslave Chinese youth.

One video host expressed why young people despised mass jargon about struggling for success. They found that rewards were often tied to existing privileges rather than effort. They found the slogan of insulting slavery and fiercely competitive overwork (as Huaweis Ren Zhengfei says, wolf culture).

When these arrogant life teachers say, I’m not interested in money and still enjoy a very good material life themselves, but they make fun of young people non-stop, of course young people do this He is unwilling to accept and no longer worships those individuals, he said.

Meanwhile, analysts tracking China’s fintech sector have pointed out that ant practices are at stake.

Regulators are interested in renting just for use, centered on Ali’s microfinance services Huabei and Jiebei Mandarin. The service tied users to loans, but offered few credits. This is due to the collective sale of user loans from partner banks or asset-backed securities as investment products.

Beijing shopping mall in May 2020.

(Andy Wang / Associated Press)

Ant charges banks and investors the risk of mortgage defaults while charging service fees on a per-transaction basis and reducing interest payments. With a strategy similar to that of subprime mortgage lenders that caused the US financial crisis in 2008, it funded only 2% of consumer loans themselves.

Chinese SMEs and individuals struggle to earn credit from large state-owned banks. Ants credit products have solved that problem. However, they also quickly qualified for unsecured loans for young users with little financial experience.

23-year-old Eva Wang was one of them. The daughter of a farmer who worked in Chongqing, Wang began using Hanabei and Jibei in 2018. They felt magical at first. Huabei and Jiebei are like fake money, compared to QCoin, the game currency of the Chinese chat app QQ, Wang said. You just use it unnoticed.

Last June, the king lost his job. She was in debt of about $ 6,100 for RMB 40,000 and had no income for several months. She took a new loan to pay the old loan. Immediately, debt collectors called from dozens of people and sent text messages.

When I woke up in the morning, I was afraid to open my eyes. Sometimes my heart beats so fast that I felt I couldn’t breathe, Wang said. She was ashamed to face her family and thought about suicide. It was the first time I felt how hard it was to live.

Others blame individuals, not mass companies, for irresponsible borrowing.

Some people use a knife to cut pork ribs. Some people use a knife to stab a person. The knife is innocent. 27-year-old Lichen He, who works at a Beijing laboratory, said it had just been used by a variety of people.

She said Huabei saved her countless hours when she was in a personal emergency, but was a few weeks away from her salary. Huabei helps me stagger and survive until the day the money comes.

The 2020 Tmall Global Shopping Festival will be held in Hangzhou, China on November 11, 2020.

(AFP / Getty Images)

Ali’s microfinance has grown significantly faster. Launched in 2015, Huabei and Jiebei were used by 500 million people in the year prior to June 30, 2020, according to the Ants IPO prospectus. According to a 2019 report by marketing research firm Nielsen, 86.6% of Chinese consumers aged 18-29 used credit products.

This is very different from the older generation, who have less money, less credit card usage, and a deeply rooted cultural tendency to save.

At the popular online Chinese discussion forum Douban, a support group called the Alliance of People Who Cares currently has more than 39,000 members. In one recent report, we calculated the average debt owed by people in the group based on posts. Over $ 56,000.

In a sense, China is more liberal than anyone else when it comes to technological innovation, said Xiaomeng Lu, senior analyst at Eurasia Group. However, this is costly due to the delay in regulatory intervention, which has led to the recent boom in peer-to-peer lending platforms and busts that have led to massive protests and suicides.

China’s highly centralized bureaucracy can destabilize regulation. Officials are afraid that their actions could undermine Xis’ vision of encouraging innovation and domestic consumption. Few people want to risk misunderstanding political intent. However, regulators will be more aggressive after the speech in Mass Shanghai, as well as when there was a clear change in the state of the official Communist Party.

Angela Chang, director of the University of Hong Kong’s Center for Chinese Law, said it was either a completely relaxed or highly violent crackdown.

Ant is currently undergoing a restructuring ordered by regulators in December. The business is located within a financial holding company that is subject to the requirement to treat Ant more like a bank than a technology company. Most importantly, online lending platforms like Huabei and Jiebei need to provide 30% of the lending funds they provide to their users.

That is a big demand. In comparison, US regulators have required mortgage lenders to hold only 5% of loans bundled and sold after the 2008 crisis. But Ant has no place to resist.

We thank the financial regulators for their guidance and support. The company said in a statement released last year that the amendment was an opportunity for Ant Group to strengthen its foundation for business growth.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)

Jack Ma reappeared in a more relaxed form in a video celebrating a local teacher in late January. Ant probably has an IPO, but months or years later, and with a much lower rating. Microfinance will continue, especially as other parts of the world move out of the pandemic, but will contribute to the Communist Party’s goal of increasing domestic consumption at a slower, more controlled pace. Meanwhile, Alibaba is investigating monopoly practices.

The young female king, who was thinking of committing suicide in Chongqing, is now working in the media, paying about $ 1,100 a month. She told her family about her debt, borrowed cash from a friend, and stopped overusing it.

After quitting shopping, I realized that much of my consumption was to fill some sort of emptiness in my mind. Not because I needed those things, she said. She is blaming herself for being in debt, not a credit card or an online loan. However, she plans to close her Huabei and Jiebei accounts as soon as payment is made.

Human desires are very scary, she said. Thankfully, Im is young and never too late to change.

Ziyu Yang of the Times Beijing Bureau contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos