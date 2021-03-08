How to get your laptop to move faster for free





If you need a little more pep on your old laptop step, there’s a simple fix that most people overlook. It’s a performance setting.

These settings are typically present on most laptops via pre-installed utilities. The vast majority of laptop users don’t mess around with it. If your laptop only does email, web browsing, and mainstream productivity applications, you don’t need to. However, if you want to experiment with a little game or tweak Twitch streaming or video production, you can unlock the free Performance Boost with the click or button of your mouse.

We encourage you to take advantage of this free performance, but keep in mind that tweaking these settings does not change a 4-core CPU to an 8-core CPU. It doesn’t make a low-end GPU a high-end GPU, but you can try these settings and find a decent performance improvement.

Other stories

Best Laptops: Premium, 2-in-1, Games, Top Picks for Budget Models

How the framework plans to break the curse of upgradeable laptops

Core i7 and Ryzen 4000: fastest CPU in Adobe applications

Why the default setting is not maximum performance

There are several reasons why manufacturers do not always set laptops by default to provide the best performance. Laptops are very limited in the amount of power they can provide and the amount of heat they can process. These limits need to be balanced with what the customer wants. Some people want to reduce fan noise, while others want to keep their bodies very cool.

Most vendors split the difference and choose default settings that balance performance with cold run temperatures. In other words, there is usually the possibility of performance where you can tap the settings.

IDG

Gigabyte utilities allow you to prioritize CPU performance or GPU performance individually.

How much performance can I get for free?

Tweaking these settings can result in performance gains ranging from good to good.

Check out the old MSI Prestige 14 for content creators. Its 10th generation Core i7-10710U is a low power chip, so it will never be a burn burner. Still, changing from a ready-to-use balance setting to high performance will improve performance by 10% across general use of PCMark 10. In PCMark 10s Digital Content Creation, the High Performance setting shows an improvement of about 15.5%.

Performance benefits depend on the task. Switching to high performance with the same MSI Prestige 14 with CPU-intensive HandBrake video encoding reduces execution time by 30%. It’s a great rise.

IDG

With Dell XPS laptops, you can improve performance with Dell Power Manager.

Much of what you get depends on the amount of headroom the manufacturer has built into your laptop. For example, by default, older Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo gaming laptops with Core i9-10980HK and GeForce RTX 2080 SuperMax-Q give average performance results in ULs 3DMark Time Spy Graphics tests. Set to turbo and run 29% faster in the same test.

There are some tasks that make little difference, but in most cases you don’t have to sneeze to get a 10% to 30% improvement just by choosing a laptop performance setting.

IDG

With the Acers Predator Triton 500, you can access your performance profile by simply pressing a key with the Predator icon or a button labeled Turbo.

How to access its free performance

Many laptops need to dig into vendor utilities to find performance settings. MSI is called the Dragon Center. The one for the Acers Predator game line is called Predator Sense. Asus keeps it in Armory Crate. Dell stores XPS line settings in the PowerManager utility.

Some laptop vendors make it as straightforward as a day. The Acers Predator Triton 500 offers both a Predator key with a logo to access the utility and a clearly labeled Turbo button that improves fan speed and GPU performance. XPGs Xenia 15 has a button that allows you to switch between three performance profiles.

Is a higher performance setting safe?

You don’t have to worry about the safety of trying out these preset performance settings on your laptop. Running the CPU or GPU at high speed with a desktop process called overclocking can actually pose a risk, but the settings in the vendor utility have been tested and will not push your laptop excessively. Some laptops allow you to tweak more, but do so at your own risk.

Keep in mind that choosing a higher performance setting can change the behavior of your laptop. You may kick your fans more often or louder. You may find that your laptop feels a little hot to the touch. Surrounding conditions also affect. Running a laptop in a turbo or high-performance setting in a cool winter room can give better results than running in the middle of the summer when the room can get hot.

Laptops can feel slow for many reasons, most of which take some time to fix. It’s worth investigating your laptop’s performance settings, as it can be boosted instantly with minimal effort. If that doesn’t work, it’s time to consider another solution.

IDG

Some Asus laptops use Performance and Turbo as optional settings by default.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos