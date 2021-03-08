According to researchers, the tech economy is losing its “powerful power” by putting women aside.





Israel, Norway, Sweden and Ireland seem to have a lot in common. According to the World Bank, these are all high-income countries, considered sparsely populated (although Israel is the smallest in a square mile), and all have a thriving technological ecosystem. There is one more thing in common. That is a sharp shortage of female tech entrepreneurs.

In fact, according to two Israeli researchers, Professor Sibylle Heilbrunn, director of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department at Kinellet University in Lake Galilea, and Caren Weinberg, senior professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Ruppin Academic Center, are in these developed countries. Women make up only 12% to 15% of the total number of high-tech entrepreneurs.

Researchers are studying the cross-cultural differences in the technology ecosystem from a gender perspective and are leading a project comparing the four countries of Israel, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. Their research is part of an international research initiative on gender inequality funded by the GenderNetPlus program, which is part of the Horizon 2020 EU program to promote equality.

“We are trying to understand the underestimation of women as entrepreneurs in the technology ecosystem,” Heilbrunn said in a telephone interview. “There are few female entrepreneurs in these tech ecosystems.”

The nations are similar and different in many ways. There are public innovation agencies that specialize in promoting entrepreneurship and the innovation ecosystem. In 2019, all four countries were ranked in the top 15% of 141 countries in terms of innovation and competitiveness, with Sweden and Israel the highest.

Differences include the fact that Israel has the highest income inequality of the four and the lowest rank in terms of human development. The total domestic expenditure on R & D is the highest, and the wage gap between men and women is the highest.

Sweden and Norway are more welfare state oriented and have high scores in terms of income distribution. Israel ranks lowest in gender equality and its parental leave and facilities are considered less supportive. In Norway, it’s easy to start a business, followed by Sweden, Ireland, and Israel. Ireland and Israel are more conservative societies, as opposed to the more liberal Norway and Sweden.

However, women in the tech industry in these countries, with all the similarities and differences, are always underestimated.

“With fewer female entrepreneurs, logically, fewer women are in technology incubators, fewer women are startup founders, and fewer women play different roles throughout the technology ecosystem,” Heilbrunn said. Says.

Researchers still need to find out why it is true, and research will be carried out until July 2022. “For now, we can only guess why this is the case,” Heilbrum said.

“In all these countries, ecosystems are male-dominated and highly masculine, and women are expected to adapt to their needs rather than adapt to their needs,” she said. It was.

Previous studies have shown that women are generally more reluctant to take risks, a necessary factor for entrepreneurs. “Women are probably more reluctant to enter this area because of the high risk of setting up a startup,” she said. She also said she might be reluctant to participate in the “balance between crazy work and non-work life” on her 24/7 work schedule.

Ireland, Sweden and Israel policymakers acknowledge the need to close gender inequality and increase the number of women in the ecosystem, promote women’s entrepreneurship, and Enterprise Ireland 2020 Action for Women in Business We have launched a dedicated program focused on women like Plan. A national program in Sweden and an incentive program for women-led startups in Israel. However, Norway has terminated certain programs to foster women’s entrepreneurship because it already believes that society is so equal.

“Women make up 51% of the world’s population,” said Heilbrunn. “If ecosystems do not give them the opportunity to participate equally because of barriers and cultural norms, the economy has lost the powerful power to strengthen, increase and strengthen its economic impact for the benefit of society as a whole. I will. “

