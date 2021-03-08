Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event March 8th / 9th, 2021





March 8, 2021 8:42 am EST

Here’s where to watch Monster Hunter Digital Events.

Monster Hunter is becoming one of the biggest franchises of video games. The series has always been hugely popular in Japan, but with the release of Monster Hunter World, a crowd of western-based fans has been purchased. This title has become Capcom’s best-selling game in history and has undergone large and small updates. Following the world, Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch (and later PCs), and it looks like another great game. Prior to that, Capcom is hosting a Monster Hunter Digital event focusing on both series, especially Monster Hunter Rise. Here are all the details you need to know.

Monster Hunter Anniversary Week begins in 24 hours at the Monster Hunter Digital Event! # MHRise # MHStories2

https://t.co/JQOYia8y8x pic.twitter.com/aRaLidTXnn

Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 7, 2021

Monster Hunter and Monster Hunter Rise Digital Anniversary Event Schedule

The event begins today, March 8th, at 2pm UK / 9am Eastern Standard Time / 6am Pacific Standard Time. This event is specifically known as the Monster Hunter Digital Event. Then there’s the new Monster Hunter Rise gameplay, hunting tutorials, and director Q & A. The event will begin worldwide at the same time as the March 8th event.

Then, on March 11th, Capcom will host a community live stream featuring prominent content creators and Internet personalities such as Arekkz Gaming and Strippin.

Where do you see the event?

The event will not only be available on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel, but will also be streamed live on Monster Hunter’s YouTube channel. I’ve embedded the video for you to watch here.

Monster Hunter Rise Details

Monster Hunter Rise will be released at the end of this month. Both the standard and deluxe editions of this game are pre-orderable, and you can read your thoughts on both here. The game is set to feature the favorite system of many players in previous Monster Hunter games when launched on Nintendo Switch.







