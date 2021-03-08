The most effective multi-layer mask to prevent the generation of aerosols: research





Image source: INSTAGRAM / LLLIEBE__

Representative image

Multi-layer masks are most effective in preventing the outbreak of aerosols, a new study conducted by a team led by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) based in Bangalore, at the University of California, San Diego and the University of Toronto. It is said that it was carried out in collaboration with the scientists of. engineering. According to IISc, when a person coughs, large droplets (> 200 microns) quickly collide with the inner surface of the mask, penetrating the mask fabric and breaking down or “spraying” into smaller droplets. Aerosolation and the resulting transport of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

The team used a high-speed camera to closely track individual cough-like droplets colliding with single-layer, double-layer, and multi-layer masks, and the “daughter” droplets generated after penetrating the mask fabric. The IISc statement stated that it focused on the size distribution of. on Saturday.

For single-layer and double-layer masks, most of these atomized daughter droplets are less than 100 microns and can become aerosols, which remain suspended in the air for extended periods of time, causing infection. It turns out that it can cause it.

“You are protected, but the people around you may not be protected,” said Saptarishi Bass, a professor of mechanical engineering and senior author of a study published in Science Advances. Says.

Even those made with cloth or N95 masks, the three-layer masks have been found to prevent atomization well, providing the best protection.

However, researchers reveal that if such masks are not available, even single-layer masks may provide some protection and should be used where required by health authorities. I am doing it.

Face masks can significantly reduce viral infections by blocking both large droplets and aerosols, but their efficiency depends on the type of material, pore size, and number of layers.

Previous studies have looked at how these droplets “leak” from the sides of the mask, but how the mask itself can help secondary spray on smaller droplets. I haven’t checked.

“Most studies haven’t even looked at what’s happening at the individual droplet level or how aerosols are produced,” Bass adds.

To mimic a human cough, the team uses a custom droplet dispenser to pressurize a surrogate cough (water, salt containing mucin, and phospholipids) and eject a single droplet into a mask. Did.

“Pressurization increases the velocity of the droplets, [nozzle] “The size is determined by the opening time, which can be used to produce droplets sized from 200 microns to 1.2 mm,” said Shubham Sharma, a PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and lead author of the study. I am.

The team used a pulsed laser to cast the shadow of the droplets and a camera and zoom lens to capture the image at high speed (20,000 frames per second). Apart from surgical masks, some locally procured cloth masks were also tested.

The team also investigated the effects of changing the rate at which the droplets are ejected and the collision angle.

They found that a single-layer mask could only prevent 30 percent of the initial droplet volume from escaping.

The two-layer mask was better (about 91% blocked), but more than a quarter of the generated daughter droplets were in the aerosol size range.

Droplet transmission and formation were negligible or zero with the 3-layer and N95 masks.

The team also dispersed fluorescent nanoparticles of the same size as the virus in artificial cough droplets, showed how these particles were trapped in the mask fibers, and emphasized the importance of discarding the mask after use. ..

Researchers want to pursue further research with a full-fledged patient simulator that can also track multiple droplets.

“There is also research going on to propose a more robust model to understand how this atomization actually happens,” says Bass.

“This is a problem not only for COVID-19, but for similar respiratory illnesses in the future.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos