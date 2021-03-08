Google Announces $ 25 Million Grant to Empower Women and Girls – TechCrunch





On Monday, Google announced various programs and $ 25 million worth of grants to fund the activities of nonprofits and social enterprises working to empower women and girls.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at a virtual event, Google.org’s new Impact Challenge, announced on Internet Women’s Day, will help women build financial equality, financial independence and entrepreneurship. It aims to address systematic barriers and inequality so that we have access to the opportunities we pursue.

“Whatever these teams need, we’ll be with them to help them carry out their vision,” Google.org President Jakelin Fuller said at the event. .. The company said it will accept applications from teams around the world until April 9.

Fuller also announced that Google.org will invest an additional $ 1 million to help underserved women in India. India is the second largest internet market in the world, but women make up a small percentage of India’s online users.

Five years ago, Google launched a program called Internet Saathi, which brought Internet literacy to women in rural India. The company said the program, in collaboration with Indian conglomerate Tata, has significantly improved women’s participation in the Indian Internet.

According to Google, four out of ten Internet users in rural India are women, up from one in ten in 2015. Citing its own research, the Internet Saathi program has benefited more than 30 million women in India and is currently focusing on other efforts to continue this mission.

The program created a cascading effect, Sanjay Gupta, head of Google India, said at the event.

But simply going online is “not enough progress,” said Sapna Chadha, senior marketing director at Google in India and Southeast Asia. “Indian women have traditionally been hindered from participating in the economy.”

The company has partnered with the Nasscom Foundation, the social sector of an influential Indian industry group, to provide digital and financial literacy to 100,000 female farmers in India and to bring 1 million female entrepreneurs. We are creating a program called “Women Will” to support and support.

As part of the Women Will program, Chadha has published a repository website that presents tutorials, business ideas and other English and Hindi opportunities.

Google is also working on new features in the Google Pay app that will allow entrepreneurs to showcase their business pages within the payment app for free, Chada said. Women entrepreneurs can now choose to emphasize that their business is led by one or more women across Google Search and Google Maps listings.

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Children Development of the Government of India, said: , At the event.

