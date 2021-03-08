Big Tech critic Tim Wu joins the White House.Trade desk nip on google heel





Big critic

Big Tech guru Tim Wu, who coined the term net neutrality, shows that President Joe Biden is scrutinizing how to run and exercise power at large tech companies. Joining the White House as one sign. Wu, a law professor at Columbia University who has long sought to strengthen antitrust law, has been appointed to the National Economic Council as a special aide to the president of technology and competition policy. According to The New York Times, Wus’ main focus is on competition policy when tech companies oppose new antitrust laws. Wu warned loudly about the consequences of over-focusing on a few companies (Wink, Wink Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple). In Wus’ view, the country’s economy began to create a mysterious similarity during the Gilded Age of the late 1800s. Extreme economic concentration creates serious inequality and material distress and fosters a desire for nationalism and radical leadership, Wu wrote in his 2018 book, The Curse of Bigness. Read.

New rival

Google is the dominant force in the online advertising industry, but GOOG has one company that can run for that money: The Trade Desk. The Wall Street Journal reports that the buy-side platform is digging into Google’s slices of the advertising market, with its share growing faster than Google, albeit from a much lower base. If The Trade Desk continues to gain momentum, it’s ready to emerge as Google’s most viable challenger. TTD entered by investing in some of the online advertising segments that Google has not yet squeezed into the market, such as audio and streaming TV. The COVID-19 pandemic also boosted the Trade Desk business as returning Americans consumed more digital media. Still, The Trade Desk is cutting the job, and the company has no illusions about how difficult it is to undertake a power plant. Google also has the ability to dominate conversations with a single blog post, as it said last week it didn’t approve email-based cookie replacement. The news dropped TTD’s share price by nearly 13%. However, TradeDesks CEO Jeff Green is optimistic about building an alternative targeting solution that rival Google’s approach. [Related in AdExchanger: What Google Is And Isnt Saying When It Says It Wont Build Alternative IDs After The Death Of Third-Party Cookies]

FLoC-ed Up

Speaking of Google, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world, has blown up plans to replace third-party cookies with APIs currently under development in the privacy sandbox. However, there is a suggestion that EFF in particular called for a terrible idea, which is an interest-based cohort or FLoC. An abbreviation for cohort associative learning, the idea behind FLoC is to put the browser under the control of profiling, not a third-party tracker. Machine learning algorithms are used to group people into clusters based on browsing behavior and target them using identifiers on the device. However, in EFF’s view, FLoC avoids some of the privacy risks associated with third-party cookies, but it actually creates new issues and is the worst non-privacy issue for behavioral advertising, such as discrimination and predatory targeting. Can exacerbate many of the. EFF has asked Google to reject FLoC and to abandon its plans. Read. [Related in AdExchanger: The Industry Reacts To Google’s Bold Claim That FLoCs Are 95% As Effective As Cookies]

But wait, there’s more!

As consumers move to e-commerce, marketers are beginning to focus more on email. [Digiday]

The Jeep has an Amazon Fire TV in the vehicle, and the Grand Wagoneer will be the first SUV with a passenger seat infotainment screen. [Ad Age]

According to a recent NYU survey, Facebook’s far-right source has gained more engagement than any other type of political post on the platform. [The Washington Post]

Following similar action by Facebook and Instagram last month, YouTube has removed five channels operated by the Myanmar Army and military-controlled media entities for violating the Platform Community Guidelines. [Forbes]

Google is speeding up the Chrome release cycle every four weeks. [The Verge]

India threatens to imprison Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter employees as it seeks to quell political protests and gain widespread power over discourse on tech platforms. [WSJ]

The voting group, initiated by NBA star LeBron James, is stepping up efforts to combat voter oppression in Georgia and across the country. [The Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

You have been hired!

Reddit hired Drew Vollero as its first CFO as the company was preparing to publish. [The New York Times]

ADA Worldwide, the Warner Music Group’s global independent distribution division, has named Cat Kreidich as EVP. [Billboard]

Independent marketing firm Proof Advertising has appointed Craig Markus as Executive Creative Director and John Kottmann as Chief Strategy Officer. [release]

