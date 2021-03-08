Liberty Latin America Announces Executive Team Changes | 2021-03-08 | Press Release





Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” ​​or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced changes to our organizational structure at the executive team level. We have removed the Chief Operating Officer role and will ensure that Cable & Wireless, VTR, and Liberty Puerto Rico business leaders report directly to Liberty Latin America CEO Balanneer. In addition, two new roles will be added to the executive team. SVP, South-Central Markets, Chief Customer Officer.

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said: Evolve in a changing environment. Our new structure focuses more on our customers, provides fresh perspectives in different areas of our business, and, importantly, gives our leaders the opportunity to grow. ”

He continued. “Our customers are the foundation of our business and we must work hard to continuously improve their experience and journey and increase the value they receive. , Coordinating customer-focused initiatives across the organization and hiring a chief customer officer to lead existing digital, customer care, and programming teams. ”

With the addition of the role of South-Central Markets, SVP covering our Panama and Costa Rica businesses, former VTR CEO Guillermo Ponce has been appointed to this newly created position. Guillermo has over 25 years of experience in the VTR and telecommunications industry. His expertise and discipline are important attributes as we focus on returning Cable & Wireless Panama to growth and completing the acquisition of Telefonica’s business in Costa Rica.

When Guillermo Ponce moves from a major VTR, former Chief Technology Officer Vivek Khemka will move from Denver, USA to Santiago, Chile to become General Manager of VTRs. Vivek joined Liberty Latin America in 2018 and has many years of experience in infrastructure building, technology, marketing, operations and consulting, and is in a position to lead VTR.

Liberty Latin America has launched a search for a new Chief Technology Officer. Meanwhile, Chief Information Officer Christine Weber takes on day-to-day responsibilities.

Former Chief Operating Officer Betzarel Kenigsztein has been appointed Executive Director and General Manager of Cable & Wireless Panama to replace Julio Spiegel. Betzalel is an internationally recognized operator dedicated to driving the growth of our Panama business with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Julio Spiegel will play a new role within Liberty Latin America as Vice President of Government reporting to Legal Advisors.

About LIBERTY LATINA MERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating under consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Ms Mvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica in more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Communication and entertainment services offered to residential and corporate customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephone and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for customers ranging from small businesses to international and government agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a submarine and terrestrial fiber optic cable network connecting more than 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three different classes of common stock, traded under the “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C) symbols on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the “LILAB” symbol on the OTC Link. I am. (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005262/en/

Investor Relations: Kunal Patel [email protected]

Media Relations: Claudia Restrepo [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos