Apple patents new magnetic connector and potential Lightning alternative





Apple reports that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent for a magnetic connector that can be used to charge iPhones and iPads and replace their own Lightning port.

The patent application shows an accessory connector that can exchange power and data with a device such as a smartphone.

The connector seems to be designed with water and stain resistance in mind, using concave contacts that magnetically connect to the ports of the electronics, similar to the MagSafe found on older MacBooks. ..

Last year, iPhone 12 introduced wireless MagSafe charging based on the Qi standard. The charging speed was limited to a maximum of 15W, which was slower than the 20W of the existing Lightning port. The new wired magnetic connector found in the patent may be aimed at accelerating charging speed.

So does this mean the end of the line on the Lightning port? Probably, but not yet perfect.

Apple has applied for a patent, but that doesn’t mean engineers see the light of day. This patent was granted on March 4, 2021, but was filed on April 10, 2018. The iPhone 13 is rumored to have a Lightning connector, so it’s unlikely that there will be any major changes to the charging protocol until at least 2022. , This is also the 10th anniversary of Lightning Port.

The Lightning port was first introduced on the iPhone 5 and replaced the original 30-pin connector used to charge all previous iPhones and iPods. This has led the industry to adopt and develop new compatible products. Can you see history repeating with this new connector?

After the European Parliament voted to introduce a single charging connection for all mobile phones, the development of potential new charging ports will be over a year.

Apple has categorically opposed a ruling that threatened to force the company to replace its Lightning port and adopt a common charger.

At the time, Apple said: “Regulations that promote compatibility across all types of connectors built into all smartphones freeze rather than promote innovation. Such proposals have a negative impact on the environment and unnecessarily confuse customers. Brings.

“The new law ensures that all devices don’t ship unwanted cables and external adapters, and that devices and accessories used by millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers around the world become obsolete. Do you think the discovery of this new patent takes a slightly different view of things?

