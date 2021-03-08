Wall Street stocks are shaking as traders assess the evolution of the stimulus





Wall Street’s major stock index traded narrowly early Monday and stabilized as traders considered passing the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill in Joe Biden’s Senate after last week’s volatility.

The best-in-cap S & P 500 index was flat at the opening bell, while the technology-focused Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Nasdaq has shed about 8% in the last three weeks, putting the Big Tech name under pressure.

Recent market volatility came as rising expectations for economic growth and inflation caused a sharp sell-out of US government debt. Selling continued on Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 0.03 percentage points to over 1.59 percent. This is close to the highest level of nearly 0.9 percent in the first year of 2021.

High borrowing costs reduce the value of future cash flows and are usually considered bearish in the expensive parts of the equity market. This has had a particularly significant impact on the largest risers since the valley last March. Many people are trading at a higher level than their earnings and earnings expectations.

The fall in the bond market on Monday will occur after the Senate has passed a huge stimulus package for the US president over the weekend, including a $ 1,400 payment to many Americans. According to Goldman Sachs, the measures passed by the Senate accounted for just over eight percent of US economic output.

Deutsche Bank research strategist Jim Reed said, “If it passes the House of Representatives relatively unscathed, US growth could rise further and perhaps more concerns about yields and inflation.” It was. “Battle Royale continues.”

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 index rose 1.2%, Germany’s Xetra Dax rose 1.7%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. However, in China, stocks plunged after the Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stock index fell 3.5%, pushing the CSI300 into the “correction” territory. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.9%.

The European Central Bank will hold a regular monetary policy meeting this week to discuss “whether recent rises in bond yields are proportional to improving the outlook for the global economy or tightening unpleasant fiscal conditions.” It’s a schedule.

Yields on German 10-year bonds rose 0.01 points to minus 0.3%, while yields on comparable gilts were flat at 0.76%.

The dataset, which will be released later Monday in the central bank’s bond purchase program, will give traders clues to the actions the ECB may take to curb rising interest rates in the euro area.

Marco Valli, head of macro research at UniCredit, shows at least a slight increase in bond purchases as several recent senior policy makers have suggested that central banks should oppose sharp rises in interest rates. Block said that would be an important “reliability issue”.

Elsewhere, commodity prices continued to rise after a major Saudi Arabian oil site was attacked over the weekend.

The US marker West Texas Intermediate rose 1.63% to $ 67.17 a barrel, but then stabilized at $ 65.82. Brent, an international benchmark, has traded above $ 70 for the first time since the market turmoil after the start of the pandemic, but has returned its profits to $ 69.04.

