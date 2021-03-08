How Animal Crossing Gem Mining Can Shake Your Daily Operations





Animal Crossing: New Horizons could add gem mining to rock the rock-crushing work on the player’s island and lead to new DIY recipes.

Animal Crossing Players: Since the game was released last spring, New Horizons has been crushing rocks for clay, stone, iron and gold. Rocks appear on the island, cluttering the space and needing to smash them daily out of the way of the player. Most players have accumulated enough of each resource provided by Locke, which allows them to deal with the daily tasks that many players have become indignant at. However, if Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds gem mining, spawning these obstacles can be a new and exciting opportunity for players.

Gemstone mining is a popular pastime in other life simulation games such as Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons. Players can find gems by mining in rocks and nodes, or in caves and shafts around the map. InAnimal Crossing allows you to add gems as items to drop when a player breaks a rock or hits with a shovel. Jewels can be used to make or sell gems and ornaments, depending on the gem. It can also be given as a special gift to the villagers, boosting the friendships players are trying to improve.

Certain gems can be obtained using different levels of tools. AnimalCrossing’s flimsy tools produce the rarest gems and minerals, and the golden tools allow players to get special gems such as diamonds. After winning the first diamond, you can also unlock the diamond-level toolset to help players work more efficiently. Gemstone mining has already completed much of the content available in Animal Crossing, but players don’t want to restart the game, as players need New Horizons’ golden tools to get diamonds. It can be a rewarding late game task for you.

Animal Crossing Jewels May Unlock New Recipes

Introducing Animal Crossing gemstone DIY recipes like jewelry unlocks special wearable items at Able Sisters and opens up new travel NPCs to arrive in New Horizon Sithland at a lower price than Nuuk. Allows you to sell special jewelry at. Crannie. Gem collection and gem making can lead to the opening of a gem store, offering animal crossing players another store to add to the town, as well as donating to the museum to please the Brothers. Offers round items.

Jewels can rotate seasonally, like animal forest fish and bugs, and different varieties are available each month. Rotating the availability of gemstones using birthstones can make it a little harder to collect all the gemstones and help prevent players from accidentally rushing to find each one. Mining Jewels with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a good way for developers to offer players new things next year and add an expensive glow to the various decorations and craftable clothing of the game.

