2021 International Women’s Day-JAXenter





When it comes to increasing diversity, business leaders are obliged to increase opportunities for undervalued groups such as recruitment, mentoring, and promotion. Recent research shows that the balance between men and women in senior management teams helps improve performance and create psychological safety, innovation, and diversity of thinking. For this reason, men who are eager to grow the company also need to defend diversity.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge. In this article, experts in the fields of software development, AI, public sector IT, data analytics, and cybersecurity consider the importance of addressing gender inequality in today’s technology.

Chris Fielding, CIO of Sungard Availability Services, continues to be inspired by female colleagues who expect to be treated properly and are ready to speak to them when they are not. She explained that their energy and expectations are contagious, and I learned a lot from their approach. There have been many dinosaurs in the tech industry in the past, but for the past decade, in my experience, such behavior is no longer acceptable. This is due to the great efforts of the organization to open the eyes of leadership to the interests of a diverse workforce and lead to new ideas and management styles.

Munni Musa, Civica’s Business Development Manager, has a similar view. Workplace diversity reduces unconscious prejudice and creates a culture in which women want to participate and belong. Gender stigma can only be really challenged if you look back on your own stigma, have a mirror on yourself, and see how you interact with other groups. Our role as leaders is to be a cultural champion and to be aware of our actions, languages ​​and actions. Action is more eloquent than words, and we feel that we are doing it very well at Civica, creating a culture of inclusiveness. But we all have to continue to challenge inequality and choose to find and celebrate women throughout the industry.

Lisa McLin, Global VP Alliance and Channel Chief and Head of POWER at Rackspace Technology, also emphasized the importance of challenging the status quo, saying we can’t sit down and expect the best. I will. Here are some of the small steps I take to do this: A challenging meeting where I am the only woman by inviting a female colleague who knows I can add value. In addition to implementing the D & I strategy, we continually challenge business leaders to ensure that it is consistently evaluated and enhanced. And I’m doing my best to support recruiters looking for talent by recommending strong women I know are ready for the next career.

Providing the right opportunity

Sara Boddy, Senior Director of F5 Labs, firmly believes that opportunities for women in the technology industry should be revealed early in education and careers. Continued funding from the technology industry to STEM schools is critical to making the technology business more comprehensive for women. I also think finding a cool way to talk about what the industry is doing will help overcome the gender gap. Early involvement needs to be promoted at the government and local school levels. It may take some time before we can see significant differences in gender balance at all levels in the industry, but we are confident that changes will come.

Ellie Barrett, Global Alliance Manager at Natterbox, shares the same view that the value of technology should be taught as soon as possible. It’s important to me that other people have the opportunity to learn about technology early in life, alongside other industry and career opportunities. This should start with the career advice provided to the institution and students. We need to educate the younger generation about how exciting technology is. It empowers the world around us and what we interact with most every day, from mobile phones to contactless credit cards, to everything we take for granted. ..

Elceenora Martinez, Vice President of Product Management at Genesys, believes there is an opportunity if you ask for them. That’s what I learned from my father. He insisted that I apply to Harvard University when I was thinking of college. I knew it wouldn’t be acceptable, but I learned an important lesson. He taught me that we are limited only by our own choices. You don’t know until you ask. That applies to both men and women. But in my experience, men accept the philosophy much easier than women. It also makes a big difference in today’s environment as companies continue to promote the agenda of equality and diversity. It makes it possible to take a leap of faith in seeking a much easier opportunity for women today.

Nan Craig, a data analyst at FaethmAI, believes that businesses must be responsible for ensuring that everyone has equal opportunities. Today, too much emphasis is placed on individuals adapting and changing. For those who have the time and resources to self-educate, barriers to entry into technology can be low, but retraining should not be their sole responsibility. Enterprises need to investigate opportunities for all employees to acquire essential digital skills and relocate them to more demanding roles. This should help create diverse teams, including representatives of equal women, not only contribute to technological innovation, but also benefit both business and the wider society.

Being an advocate of diversity

Sherry Atchison, Global Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, believes that taking the time to understand the challenges of underrepresented groups can greatly help ensure gender equality. If business leaders really want to improve gender equality in the workplace, they need to consider the specific challenges faced by different groups of women. Otherwise, they will miss the opportunity for truly progressive discussions, ignoring and addressing the problems faced by many women.

Amelia’s cognitive project leader, Ekaterina Stoianova, has a similar view. When I was promoted, my husband surprised me that a lovely girl couldn’t get a book in the corner office. Not only is this gift a good reassuring gesture, but we also find that there are actual differences in behavior and perceptions that we may not place as much importance on. The biggest challenge I see is that our fears get in the way. Historically, boys grew up bravely and girls grew up politely. In modern society, the definition of gender is gradually losing its relevance. After all, we all have to be brave enough to face fear and bold enough to propose ideas beyond that.

Nicky Tozer, EMEA Vice President of Oracle NetSuite, also emphasizes the importance of everyone in the business striving little by little to uphold equality. For me, the Choose To Challenge sets the mission of all of us to analyze, ask, and adapt. The key here is to select everyone that each of us needs to consciously evaluate and address the imbalances that we still encounter every day. Will it be the youngest female CEO to open the company to a majority of female boards, or will it be a man who shares responsibility for addressing work-life balance issues that are exacerbated by working from home? Choose to Challenge is a platform that reminds us of the need for education and action, and the work we all have to do to normalize equality at all levels.

Angelica Reyes Froment, Head of Marketing in Europe and the United Kingdom at Freshworks, recognizes that working from home poses challenges for women in the tech industry, but women continue to thrive. For me, this year’s International Women’s Day gives me a moment to realize that the challenges of the last 12 months have given some working mothers the opportunity to better balance their work and life. Working from home isn’t always easy, of course, but I’m fortunate to be able to work for an employer who has allowed me to set tight boundaries during a pandemic. I was still able to work with the team to get the job done, but I was also able to spend a really fulfilling time with my two sons. Being there for them at important moments of the day, such as lunch or returning from school, was very important to me in finding the right work-life balance.

Realization of comprehensive innovation

Poornima Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Global Solutions & Partners in Qlik, summarizes the importance of International Women’s Day. It’s very easy to settle into seeing people and things through a single gender-biased lens. This is due to the inherent bias that is still prevalent in our society. And it is this limited threshold that has a significant impact on the way we work in the world. The first step in achieving accurate representation is to have a balanced team. Diversity brings different perspectives and characteristics to the table. This is the basis for comprehensive innovation and solutions. Therefore, on International Women’s Day (and beyond), my advice to women and society is to show everything from the lowest common denominator. This allows you to create a more empathetic solution that works in the most underrated segments. Society too.

