Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 to be released tomorrow: Price, specifications





Motorola will launch the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 smartphones in India tomorrow, March 9, 12:00 pm (IST). The Moto G10 Power will be a branded version of the Moto G10 with a larger battery, launched with the Moto G30 in the European market last month. Both devices will be available in India via Flipkart. Flipkart has already set up a dedicated microsite to reveal the key specifications of the device. Here we will look at everything we know about future smartphones.Read more-Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G5 G and more

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30: Expected price

The company hasn’t yet disclosed prices for both devices, but expects them to be similar in price to European variations. The price of the Moto G30 is 179.99 euros (about 15,900 rupees) in the base variant. Launched pastel sky and phantom black color options.Read Also-Motorola Partners With Flipkart to Launch New 4K Android TV Stick in India

The Moto G10 starts at € 149.99 and is available in aurora gray and iridescent pearl colorways.Read Also-Motorola plans to launch 4K Android TV sticks in India: Find out more

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30: Confirmed specifications

According to the Flipkart microsite, both devices run Google’s Android 11 operating system in a nearly inventory configuration, along with “Think Sheild” for security.

The device image shows a water drop style notched display. The Moto G10 Power has a textured wave pattern on the back, while the Moto G30 has a plain back with a matte finish.

The Moto G10 Power is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery. The battery claims that it can provide up to 190 hours of music streaming, up to 23 hours of video viewing, or up to 20 hours of web browsing. Apart from the 6,000mAh battery, the device features a 48-megapixel quad camera setup consisting of an ultra-wide-angle sensor, macro lens, and depth sensor.

The Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also features a quad camera setup with a large 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

Moto G10 Power: Expected specifications

The Moto G10 Power will be a rebranded version of the Moto G10 with a larger battery launched in Europe last month.

The Moto G10 has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD. Runs Google’s Android 11 operating system. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The device also comes with an IP52 dustproof and waterproof rating.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back, combining a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moto G30: Expected specifications

The European version of the Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD + IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging. It also comes with an IP52 dustproof and waterproof rating.

The back of the Moto G30 also features a quad camera setup that combines a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos