Metro Health Department reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County





As of Monday, a total of 103,482 COVID-19s have occurred in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Service in Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN).

Nashville joined Tennessee on Monday during the transition to Phase 1c of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. In Phase 1c, anyone over the age of 16 with a high-risk medical condition can be vaccinated. Vaccination registration in Nashville began Monday at 7 am, the Department of Health said. Click here to access the registration website.

The Metro Public Health Service has launched an initiative to ensure that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are not wasted by implementing a standby list for residents of Davidson County. If you are interested in joining the standby list, you will be asked to send an email to the health department ([email protected]) every day when the standby list is in operation.

The total number of potentially confirmed cases has increased by 147 in the last 24 hours. A total of 647 people have died in Davidson County.

The reported 88,418 people have recovered from the virus. Of the COVID-19 cases identified in Davidson County, 1,866 are active.

Patients range in age from 1 month to 106 years, of which 43,133 are male and 47,024 are female, and the gender of 774 patients is unknown.

The Department of Health reported that 18% of hospital beds are available in Nashville and 17% of ICU beds are available.

The COVID-19 hotline received 191 calls on Sunday.

COVID-19, Tennessee

(This reflects what TDH reports daily.)

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state to a total of 783,484 cases. Of these cases, 654,636 have been identified and 128,848 are possible.

TDH also confirmed four more deaths, killing a total of 11,547 people in Tennessee.

Of the positive cases identified, 758,039 were listed as inactive / recovered, an increase of 1,246 over the last 24 hours.

Currently, 747 people are hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee processed 6,886,856 tests. The latest update adds 14,111 tests to the state total.

Vaccine tracker

The TDH Vaccine Dashboard shows that Tennessee has received more than 1.5 million vaccinations so far.

Nashville will move to Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said in a weekly news briefing. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced that 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move to Phase 1c on Monday. The ministry said the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped advance the state’s plans.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of the vaccination program, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown will offer a special vaccine dedicated to pregnant women.

From availability to the current stage, use the News 2s Vaccine Tracker map to find vaccine information for all Tennessee counties.

