



I know it has its fans, but I always thought Microsoft’s search engine was a bit, well, garbage. Some of my views on it have been shaped by using Google for years. I get the results I expected when I type something, but I don’t see it when I use Bing.

Prince Phillip of England was recently hospitalized. This is not a big surprise as he is 99 years old. He underwent heart surgery in his existing condition and is currently recovering at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. The doctor there says he’s doing well. Meanwhile, Bing has declared him dead.

Perhaps Bing knows more than we do, but when you search for “Prince Philip” in Microsoft’s search engine, it’s convenient to see his date of birth and location in his info box in the upper right corner. Biography is displayed.

Under that, it is true that he died at King Edward VII’s Hospital in 2021, which would undoubtedly shock the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Given the explosive Opla interview with Harry and Megans, he may not have had the best time at the moment, but for now he’s still, despite what Bing might say. Very alive.

