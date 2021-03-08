M & A Market: What Does That Mean For Professional Agents?





Every day, another investment and acquisition from the entire real estate ecosystem is talked about. It’s an exciting time at Proptech, to say the least.

With all this in mind and understanding how sustainable this is, CINC CEO Alvaro Erize is Managing Director and Head of PropTech Advisory for GCA Advisors, a technology-focused investment bank. I talked with Chris Gough. Gough wasn’t a stranger to the Inman stage or CINC, but helped sell CINC to Fidelity National Financial and advise on many other high-profile M & A deals in the PropTech market. As such, it turned out to be a vibrant and informative load. conversation.

Elysee began the conversation by asking Goff to encapsulate what had happened from 2020 to the present.

With a huge amount of activity, it feels like it’s still in the early stages of adopting technology across the title, insurance and mortgage markets, more than we’ve ever seen in this area. Gough explained. I think they are all still in the very early stages in terms of technological innovation and interaction with the wider ecosystem.

Currently, there is a new class of companies that can provide a systematic approach to add value to the industry, and as the Goughs slide shows, funding is swarming with it.

The real winners here are consumer and technology-oriented agents who can use these tools to create great client experiences, Gough declared. Consumers are getting better experience with realtors, better information and transparency about the homes they are buying, better information about the closing process, and a tighter time frame for closing. This improved mobile-enabled digital experience is partly the result of all this capital entering the market.

So, frankly, I think the industry should be proud of the innovations that help improve what used to be a rather tedious and opaque process at the consumer level.

Ten years ago, most startups were trying to discontinue agents, Erize said. But if you look at the big success stories of the last five years, most of them are companies that have worked to empower agents and enable a very well-prepared group of agents to provide more services. (And I put CINC in that bucket) person.

Gough agreed to Erize and shared it further. The only way to perform hundreds of transactions a year is to use activation tools that can improve consumer interaction.

Erize emphasized not only technology, but also a variety of investment brokerage brands such as Redfin and Realogy, which are investing dollars to support their brands.

As a group, he said, there was a perception that traditional brokerage firms were lagging behind in technological development. However, some of them showed amazing performance last year, partially driven by continued investment in technology and increased monetization potential in each transaction as well as fees.

Faced with fear and speculation that overtook the industry in March and April 2020, Elise was confident not only in the real estate sector, but throughout the United States, and was strong at the time and is still strong. He benefits from his perspective as an Argentinean. Digitization continues to complement professional home trading agents.

The United States is still the country with the strongest entrepreneurship. And he said it was such an asset.

Goff agreed with the outlook. He said the market would stay here. Bullish!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos